Government of Canada supports Indigenous broadcasting in northern Saskatchewan

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announces funding for Indigenous audio and video content in northern Saskatchewan

BEAUVAL, SK, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -

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Michif-Cree

Plains Cree

Indigenous Peoples are the guardians of their stories. Support for Indigenous broadcasting in the North is essential in empowering these communities to tell their stories, preserve their cultures and identities and advance reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, and Member of Parliament (Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River), announced the Government of Canada has invested $1.89 million over two years in Indigenous audio and video content production and broadcasting. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This support, through the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages Program, will contribute to the protection and enhancement of Indigenous languages and cultures by helping fund radio and television programming suited to the needs and realities of Cree, Dene and Métis communities in northern Saskatchewan.

The funding includes:

Minahik Achimowin (CFNK Radio 89.9 FM)

Pinehouse, Saskatchewan

$642,757 over two years

Minahik Achimowin produces a variety of culturally and regionally relevant radio programs in the Michif and Michif-Cree languages including news, traditional knowledge, music and talk radio. It broadcasts to residents of Pinehouse and nearby Cree and Métis communities in northern Saskatchewan via CFNK Radio 89.9 FM and on the internet.

Ile a la Crosse Communication Society (CILX Michif Radio 92.5 FM)

Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan

$428,800 over two years

The Ile a la Crosse Communication Society produces radio and television programs in Michif and English including news, music, community and language education content. It broadcasts via CILX Michif Radio, its regional television network and online.

Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC Radio)

La Ronge and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

$618,914 over two years

The Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation produces radio programs in English, Cree, Dene and Michif, featuring educational content, interviews, news, talk radio and music. MBC Radio broadcasts directly to 70 First Nations, Métis communities and most urban centres across Saskatchewan as well as on the Internet.

Sipisisihk Communications (CIPI Radio 96.5 FM)

Beauval, Saskatchewan

$200,000 over two years

Sipisisihk Communications produces radio programs in Cree and Michif, including news, community events, music and cultural content. CIPI Radio 96.5 FM is broadcast to six communities in northern Saskatchewan and on the internet.

Quotes

"The remarkable programs produced by Indigenous broadcasters are examples of Indigenous excellence. Hearing and seeing a community's stories and values reflected on screen, online or over the airwaves are vital to ensuring that their cultures are passed on through the generations. Today, we celebrate their success in bringing communities together, encouraging dialogue and promoting the vitality of Indigenous languages."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"These radio and television stations play a vital role in sustaining and celebrating Métis and Nêhiyawak culture in northern Saskatchewan. Their programs will continue to support the flourishing languages and voices of their communities for generations to come."

--The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development and Member of Parliament (Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River)

Quick Facts

The Indigenous Languages Program supports the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages and cultures.

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component supports Indigenous audio and video content production and distribution. To be eligible for funding from this component, the organization or group must provide broadcast communications north of the Hamelin Line, which is drawn at the 55th parallel, defining Canada's north for policy purposes.

Associated Links

Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting – Indigenous Languages Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]