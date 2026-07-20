Canada and Ireland strengthen their cultural cooperation to celebrate 180 years of historic ties in 2027

The Government of Canada signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Ireland and announces support for projects that will promote artistic and cultural exchanges between the two countries as part of the Canada–Ireland 180 initiative.

DUBLIN, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ireland is one of Canada's closest partners in Europe, and our ties are rooted in a shared history, common values, and deep personal connections. Canada and Ireland are taking a key step today toward strengthening their bilateral relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation between the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Irish Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

This agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on the implementation of Canada-Ireland 180, a flagship cultural initiative to be held in 2027 to mark the 180th anniversary of the exodus of more than 100,000 Irish people to Canada. Organized in partnership with Culture Ireland, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Embassy of Ireland in Canada, the initiative will benefit from funding that could reach up to $2 million from each country and will celebrate the two countries' shared heritage by promoting cultural exchanges.

The Memorandum of Understanding calls for close collaboration in the development of artistic, heritage and cultural activities in Canada throughout 2027, as well as support for various projects that will strengthen the cultural and economic ties between the two countries and promote the mobility of artists, partnerships between presenters and the presentation of Canadian and Irish works.

These collaborations build on already strong partnerships: Ireland was Canada's third-largest audiovisual co-production partner between 2014 and 2024, with 38 co-productions completed for a total value of $742 million. Canada will also continue to support economic exchanges in the creative sector. Since 2018, the Creative Export Strategy has supported 72 Canadian organizations through 75 activities targeting the Irish market, and exports of Canadian cultural products to Ireland reached $131.2 million in 2023.

Quotes

"The ties between Canada and Ireland have helped shape the history, culture and identity of our two countries. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in the preparations for the Canada-Ireland 180 celebrations, which will highlight 180 years of shared history shaped by the arrival of more than 100,000 Irish people in Canada following the Great Famine. The year 2027 will celebrate this shared heritage while opening up new avenues for cultural, artistic and economic collaboration."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"It is extremely positive for Ireland and Canada to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation today, signifying the deepening of the Ireland–Canada relationship in the context of the partnership agreed to by the Taoiseach and Prime Minister Carney in June."

--Patrick O'Donovan, Irish Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport

Quick Facts

The Canada–Ireland 180 Initiative was launched on June 13, 2026, through a joint statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin on strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

In June 2026, during an official visit to Ireland aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the Canada–Ireland 180 initiative by announcing federal funding of up to $2 million.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is working closely with the Embassy of Ireland in Canada to develop and implement this initiative, which includes a program of artistic, heritage and cultural activities in Canada throughout 2027.

A strategy is currently being implemented to engage the Department's national networks and leverage existing programs to facilitate artistic performances, tours, celebrations and commemorations across the country.

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SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]