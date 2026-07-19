Statement by Secretary of State van Koeverden on Canada's success and legacy as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host

Canada delivers the largest and most ambitious FIFA World Cup™ in the competition's history, capturing the world's attention while growing participation in sport, supporting the economy, and building on our hosting legacy.

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), made the following statement:

"As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ comes to a close, it provides a moment to reflect on the tournament's success and how this achievement belongs to each and every Canadian.

This summer, through a strong and collaborative relationship, Canada, Mexico and the United States delivered the largest and most ambitious FIFA World Cup™ in the competition's history. As Canada's FIFA Sherpa, I was proud to work with my counterparts to advance diplomacy and strive toward a shared goal. Our three nations demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together.

Canada hosted 13 incredible matches and welcomed the world with a spirit and openness that was quintessentially Canadian. The hard work of organizers, fans, and volunteers made this tournament unforgettable, highlighting the very best of our country and cementing Toronto and Vancouver as top tournament host cities. Canada has once again proven that we are the best sport hosting country in the world.

This tournament reached far beyond the stadiums. The Government of Canada brought the excitement of soccer across the country. In partnership with Canada Soccer, we invested to bring approximately 5,000 young players and their families the opportunity to attend Canada Soccer's Canadian Men's National Team friendlies this year. At the same time, close to 400 events across every province and territory made sure even more Canadians were part of the FIFA World Cup experience. Thanks to our partnership with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Bluesfest, around 20,000 fans gathered for a free Government of Canada watch party to cheer on our team during their historic Round of 16 match. From Whitehorse to Winnipeg, in rural and remote areas, and through partnerships with Indigenous communities, we made sure everyone had the opportunity to participate and celebrate in this moment. Canadians and sports fans of all backgrounds also gathered in restaurants, bars, FIFA Fan Festival™ sites, hotels and community spaces, creating economic benefits for local businesses and tourism.

Federal investments helped ensure the tournament was safe and secure through the provision of essential services and financial support to host city operations. Just as importantly, we invested in creating legacies that will outlast the tournament, including stronger infrastructure, with upgrades to the stadiums such as improved accessibility, expanded capacity and AV to help Toronto and Vancouver host world-class events for years to come. We are investing in the future of soccer by building up to 25 new community pitches across the country, helping more kids play the game and go from playground to podium.

Beyond the three host nations, the tournament created new opportunities for diplomacy and collaboration. Throughout the tournament and during the Canada-hosted FIFA Congress in Vancouver, it was my pleasure to have conversations with counterparts and officials from Indonesia, Morocco, New Zealand, Germany and Côte d'Ivoire. During these important conversations, we were able to highlight avenues to further develop sport in our nations and advance shared sporting priorities, while underscoring the value of deepening cooperation in sport as a way of strengthening bilateral ties.

To every nation that competed in Canada, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ghana and Panama to Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Iraq, Qatar, Switzerland, Colombia, Australia, Türkiye, New Zealand, Egypt, Belgium, Croatia, Algeria and Portugal, thank you. Thank you for your sportsmanship and passion. You helped bring the men's FIFA World Cup to life in Canada.

While all of this was happening off the pitch, the true story of Canadian strength, identity and pride lies with Canada Soccer's Men's National Team, whose record-breaking determination inspired the country. Jonathan David led the way as Canada's top goalscorer, Cyle Larin made history by scoring Canada Soccer's Men's National Team first-ever FIFA World Cup goal on home soil, and Ismaël Koné showed immense class in the toughest of moments. Guided by Coach Jesse Marsch, this team made Canadians so proud and created a defining chapter for sport in Canada.

That connection between team and country was captured in the Canadian flag presented to the players, which flew atop Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on the day of Canada's opening match. A gesture from Canadians and the Government of Canada, the flag carried a piece of home with the team and was waved on the field as they made history in Los Angeles. The 11 points on the maple leaf represented the 11 players on the pitch and the country united behind them. There is no question: Canada is a soccer nation.

This tournament created memories that will remain part of our national story and showed what Canada can achieve when we take on ambitious projects. The legacy of the men's FIFA World Cup is one that we will continue to grow. Through the federal government's historic $755 million investment in Canadian sport, we are ensuring the next generation of athletes have the support they need to succeed. The sky is the limit, and there will be countless moments ahead to celebrate Team Canada. I know Canadians everywhere are looking forward to cheering on Canada Soccer's Women's National Team at the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.

To every Canadian who showed up, thank you. Sport brought us together; let's keep building on that momentum."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact:Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]