OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today issued the following statement:

"Canada's public safety agencies do incredible work every day to protect Canadians. Whether the safety of a community or the national security of our country, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Correctional Service of Canada and Canadian Security Intelligence Service are on the front lines. Today, I am pleased to share new mandate letters issued to deputy heads of these agencies.

Our government will continue to support those on the front lines, while advancing key reforms to ensure that these agencies continue to fulfil their obligations to Canadians. This involves a wide array of actions, including new programs and legislation, and building on important progress already made. Most significantly, it includes combatting systemic racism & misogyny, increasing oversight & accountability and building a culture of inclusion and respect. This will ensure that all Canadians – including women, racialized Canadians, LGBTQ2+ folks and Indigenous peoples – see themselves reflected in law enforcement, and have confidence in it.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will be expected to accelerate reform within the RCMP, ensuring the institution meets the needs of the communities it serves. The Commissioner will be mandated to continue to address systemic racism and lead the RCMP in its ongoing transformation to a culture free of harassment, discrimination, and violence.

In Canada's corrections system, progress has been made to improve outcomes and reduce the overrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, and other racialized offenders, but there remains much work to be done. That is why I have mandated the CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly to continue efforts to improve rehabilitation, reduce recidivism and address sexual violence and coercion in prisons.

The President of the CBSA John Ossowski will be expected to build on recent advancements to modernize and maintain the integrity of Canada's border. The CBSA will continue to protect Canada's borders with professionalism and compassion.

As part of broader efforts to protect our national security against foreign interference and other emerging threats, including disinformation and cyberattacks, Director of CSIS David Vigneault will be expected to safeguard Canada's research ecosystem and intellectual property, protect our democratic institutions, and advise on any required modernization of the CSIS Act.

I am very proud of the progress we've made. I look forward to a productive and collaborative working relationship with all portfolio deputy heads as we work together to build a safer Canada."

Information related to the specific expectations of each deputy head and the mandate commitments involving the four portfolio agencies can be found in the mandate letters.

