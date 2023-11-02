OTTAWA, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"The Correctional Investigator (CI) plays an important role in Canada's correctional system. His annual report provides the Government of Canada with ways to ensure that system remains safe and humane for both inmates and communities.

The Government of Canada has responded to the recommendations and will work closely with the Office of the Correctional Investigator and its partners to address matters highlighted in the report. Our work will focus on the rehabilitation of offenders and supporting their successful reintegration into society while keeping our communities safe.

There are several initiatives already underway that address many of the recommendations raised in this report which the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has addressed, such as introducing a regulatory framework regarding the use of dry cell detention.

Engaging Indigenous communities is essential to address the ongoing overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada's criminal justice system. As part of delivering on this important work, the Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections was appointed earlier this year to work to build and further partnerships with Indigenous peoples, groups, and communities, as well as ensure the delivery of culturally appropriate interventions, supports, and services for federal offenders.

Through our Indigenous Community Corrections Initiative, we are working with Indigenous organizations to provide alternatives to incarceration for Indigenous offenders while keeping communities safe.

I look forward to working with CSC, and with the Correctional Investigator and his team to ensure Canada's corrections system continues to protect public safety while supporting the rehabilitation of offenders."

