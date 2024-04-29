Statement - Minister LeBlanc welcomes appointment of Mike Duheme as Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"For over 150 years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been keeping Canada and Canadians safe. It has become a national symbol, recognized both at home and abroad, and a paragon of professionalism in policing.

I am pleased that today, the Prime Minister has announced the appointment of Mike Duheme as Commissioner of the RCMP.

Commissioner Duheme has led a distinguished career with the RCMP, serving Canadians for over three decades across four provinces. From his beginnings as a general duty investigator in Nova Scotia, he has held a wide array of roles, including serving as a member of the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, a participant in overseas peacekeeping missions, a VIP personal protection officer, the first Director of the Parliamentary Protective Service, Commanding Officer of National Division in Ottawa, and Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing.

With this appointment, Commissioner Duheme will be able to build on the exceptional work he has done since he took the helm of the RCMP. His leadership has helped strengthen public trust and organizational accountability to maintain the confidence of all Canadians in the RCMP. I want to congratulate him for his appointment, and thank him, and RCMP members across the country, for their outstanding work and dedication in keeping Canadians, and their interests, safe and secure."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

