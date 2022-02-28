GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - "I would like to thank the Canadian delegation that took part in the fifty-fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from February 14 to 25, along with the 195 other nations that participated in the session focused on climate adaptation.

"This IPCC report shows what people around the world already know—that all countries need to take bold climate mitigation and adaptation action, because the costs of doing too little will be far too high. Canada is ready to continue leading this work.

"We only have to look at extreme weather events, such as the floods in British Columbia and the wildfires in Alberta in 2021, to see why addressing climate change matters to Canadians.

"Canada is warming at more than twice the global rate. The Canadian Arctic is warming three times as fast. While we must keep up our work to cut emissions and fight climate change, we must also adapt and build resilience throughout our society, including in Canada's North.

"This urgency is being felt by all countries. Inaction on climate mitigation and adaptation will affect food systems, trade, and immigration, not just in Canada, but around the world.

"This is why the Government of Canada is leading the way with rapid action on climate adaptation. That includes investments in 2021 of an additional $1.375 billion for Canada's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, $52.5 million in new funding to enhance wildfire preparedness in Canada's national parks, and $92 million for mapping areas at risk of wildfires and flooding.

"We are also developing Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy, to be launched in the fall, working with all orders of government, Indigenous Peoples, and stakeholder groups on a coordinated national strategy to make communities safer and more resilient. The National Adaptation Strategy will establish a shared vision and a framework for action on how we improve our health and well-being, build and maintain our infrastructure, steward the environment, make resilient economic decisions, and prepare for and prevent climate-related disasters.

"To build on all this work, we are committed to releasing Canada's emissions reduction plan, under the recently passed Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. We are focused on both fighting the cause of climate change and supporting Canadians when the effects are felt.

"Thank you again to Canada's delegation, including the policy analysts, scientists, and senior executives from many departments across the Government of Canada, as well as representatives of several national indigenous organizations. I have no doubt the latest IPCC publication will inform upcoming international climate change meetings, including the twenty‑seventh session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in November 2022, when countries will meet to take stock of progress toward the goals set out in the Paris Agreement."

