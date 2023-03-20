GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

"Each successive report written by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stands on the shoulders of the last, building our global knowledge and understanding of climate science.

"The science all points to one incontrovertible fact: humanity continues to warm our planet to dangerous levels. Climate action cannot be stalled. In fact, we need to increase our ambition. This should not need to be said in 2023, as we're now living in an age where the costs to our health, our communities, and our economy are mounting, and we must think as much about adaptation as we do about mitigation.

"Arriving at these scientific conclusions is the work of intense and in-depth collaboration from scientists around the world. We all must work to keep the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 °C within reach, and on a faster timeline.

"We know that Canada is warming at twice the average global rate, with even higher rates in the north. We've moved from modelling to experiencing devastating real-world consequences on communities and the economy. It is critical that we continue to take rapid and ambitious action to fight climate change. This is the only path to keep people safe and communities strong for today, and to deliver a healthy future for our children.

"Building on previous climate plans since 2015, Canada has committed over $120 billion and introduced over 100 measures to support environmental action and climate mitigation. This includes Canada's National Adaptation Strategy and the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, released in 2022, which establishes an inclusive vision for climate resilience in Canada, backed by $1.9 billion in new federal funding. Internationally, Canada has doubled its climate finance commitment to $5.3 billion over the next five years for developing countries to fight climate change and protect biodiversity.

"The Government of Canada sees a world of opportunity in answering the call for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, shift toward sustainability, and advance climate-resilient development. The strong economy for today, and tomorrow, will be built on climate action. The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan to reach Canada's emissions reduction target of 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels also invests in jobs, affordability, and economic growth. And with targeted investments in key clean technology sectors, like the electric vehicle supply chain, we are growing our economy and securing Canadian jobs while keeping our air clean.

"As the 58th Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ends, I'd like to thank the Canadian delegation for their contribution to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Synthesis Report, which concludes the Sixth Assessment (AR6) cycle. I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the many Canadian authors, Indigenous representatives, our Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Bureau members, and the extensive Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change community in Canada, and worldwide, who worked tirelessly during the global pandemic to deliver the core reports from the AR6 cycle."

