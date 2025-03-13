OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Yesterday, I directed Industry Canada to prioritize funding of projects that use predominantly Canadian steel and aluminum. This decision follows the unfair and unjustified steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States.

"Canadian steel and aluminum form the basis of North America's critical infrastructure and manufacturing base, while supporting vital U.S. industries, including defence, shipbuilding and automotive. They are also essential for securing our collective energy future and generate high-quality jobs on both sides of the border.

"We will continue to stand strong for Canada, our workers, and our industries."

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]