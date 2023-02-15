OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, shares the following message on Canada's Agriculture Day:

"On Canada's Agriculture Day, I would like to recognize the essential role of the agriculture and agri-food sector in this country and thank the more than two million Canadians who contribute to its success.

We can be proud of the quality of food produced in our country, which stands out in international markets because of the innovative and sustainable way it is produced. The passion and resilience of our farmers and the commitment of those who process their products make Canada the world's fifth largest exporter of agriculture, agri-food, and seafood products. With annual revenues close to $135 billion, the sector accounts for 6.8% of our GDP and contributes to the vitality of countless rural communities.

Despite huge challenges, our producers continue to feed the world by caring for their land and their animals. They show vision and ambition. They are adapting their practices to meet the demands of consumers around the world while addressing climate change to ensure they can leave behind sustainable, productive and competitive businesses for future generations.

Today, let's raise our forks high and pay tribute to all those who contribute to the success of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector and produce quality food!"

