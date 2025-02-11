Statement - Message from Minister Lawrence MacAulay on Canada's Agriculture Day 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on Canada's Agriculture Day, we recognize all of our Canadian farmers and celebrate the great work they do. Canada is a world leader when it comes to agriculture, with a strong food system that is supported by dedicated farmers who work year-round to put top-quality food on our tables.

When I travel across our country, I see the pride our farmers take in the work they do, and I am reminded of how lucky we are to have the best producers in the world supporting our economy and filling our plates. In 2024, our agriculture and food sector represented $150 billion of Canada's GDP and reached nearly $100 billion of our exports – that's quite the feat and proof of the growing demand at home and around the world for what we produce here in Canada.

I often say that if you're a farmer, you have to be an optimist. You plant your crops and raise your animals with hope for what's to come. As a farmer myself, I'm certainly optimistic for the future of Canadian agriculture and I see so much potential for the sector. That future depends on the next generation of young farmers who are just starting their careers in agriculture and seeing their passion grow every day.

From grains and fruit, to dairy and beef – we are truly blessed with an incredible bounty. I invite all Canadians to join me in giving thanks to the hardworking folks who provide us with the outstanding, delicious products that Canada is known for.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For Media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]