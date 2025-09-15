OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, today issued the following statement to recognize Rail Safety Week 2025 in Canada:

"Canada's railways have helped to connect communities and families for generations. Railways are part of our history, and part of our present-day lives. Many Canadians live near a railway track.

"Every year, Operation Lifesaver Canada leads important awareness efforts around Rail Safety Week, to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries that continue to happen far too often along Canada's rail system.

"Other organizations, including Canadian Safety Train Express and railways themselves, also conduct valuable outreach and awareness work throughout the year.

"Through initiatives like the Rail Safety Improvement Program, the Government of Canada helps communities and railways bolster safety features at crossings and along rail corridors. As a regulator of safety and security for the rail sector, Transport Canada's inspectors work across the country every day, monitoring and enforcing safety standards.

"Canada has one of the safest rail networks in the world, but it's important to be vigilant around trains and tracks. Canadians can help advance rail safety in their own communities by paying careful attention at crossings or near railway tracks.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank everybody across Canada who makes rail safety a priority, and I encourage all Canadians to always keep safety in mind."

