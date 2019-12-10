Statement - It's time to stand together

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, on Human Rights Day, Marie-Claude Landry, the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission issues the following statement:

"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights united the world in a commitment to equality, dignity and respect for all of humankind.

As Canadians, we can be proud of how we have woven these values into the rich fabric of our society.

When reflecting on our accomplishments, we cannot let our progress blind us to the fact that millions of people in Canada continue to face barriers and injustice every day. We must acknowledge that colonialism, racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, Antisemitism, and Islamophobia — whether overt or unconscious — are all still part of the Canadian experience.

Indifference threatens to unravel our accomplishments, compromise our values and stall our progress. Hatred, intolerance and aggression targeting vulnerable members of our communities is on the rise. Women, children, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, racialized individuals, religious groups, and individuals with diverse sexual orientations or gender identities all continue to experience discrimination in Canada.

Too many of us take our rights for granted. Today is an opportunity to honour those before us who made sacrifices to advance human rights. We must take action and push for a society where everyone feels included, safe and valued. We must all do our part and renew our commitment to equality, dignity and respect for everyone in Canada. It is time to stand together."

SOURCE Canadian Human Rights Commission

For further information: Media Contacts: Media Relations, 613-943-9118, communications@chrc-ccdp.gc.ca

