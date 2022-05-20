OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - "Equitable. Nature-positive. Carbon-neutral. These three goals are keys to the theme of this year's International Day for Biological Diversity: 'Building a shared future for all life.' Biodiversity loss has critical implications for humanity globally, from disruption of economic and health systems to our ability to combat climate change. To ensure we have a healthy planet for life in all its variety and richness, we must build an equitable, nature-positive, and carbon‑neutral future.

"Our government is taking bold action to protect the natural environment that helps define Canada. We have committed to conserve 25 percent of lands and waters in Canada by 2025, and work toward conserving 30 percent by 2030. Already we've made historic investments in nature conservation and we're just getting started. In 2021, we committed $4.1 billion to measures across the country, including conservation efforts led by Indigenous Peoples. We've also invested almost $5 billion in nature-based climate solutions, which help us tackle the dual challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss.

"At COP26 last November in Glasgow, Canada committed to allocate at least 20 percent of its international $5.3-billion climate finance commitment to nature-based climate solutions with biodiversity co-benefits in developing countries over the next five years.

"International Day for Biological Diversity is an opportunity to reflect on how we can restore our relationship with nature, in ways that reflect the reality of all people, including Indigenous Peoples, women, and youth. Right now, we have our eyes set on an ambitious new post-2020 global biodiversity framework, to be finalized at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. By working together as a global community, I know we can truly build a shared future for all life."

