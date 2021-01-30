OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - On January 27-28, 2021, Federal, Provincial1, Territorial and Indigenous representatives participated in a national dialogue on anti-Indigenous racism in health care faced by Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

The meeting was convened by the Government of Canada. Indigenous leaders, health professionals and experts, provincial and territorial governments were invited to participate and all acknowledged the racism that exists, and that changes are needed to bring about reform.

Key themes that emerged over the course of the two days included the need to build trust through concrete measures to prevent and address anti-Indigenous racism in health care in Canada and that change needs to be rooted in a recognition of the importance of the land, culture, language, and Indigenous led health approaches.

The work ahead will build upon efforts already underway in jurisdictions to ensure that health systems are culturally inclusive, responsive, appropriate, and demonstrate cultural humility. Provinces and territories remain committed to working with local Indigenous communities, organizations, and leadership on this critical issue.

Another dialogue will be held in Spring 2021 to pursue discussions related to postsecondary health education, cultural humility training, Indigenous approaches to health, and patient navigation.

A significant amount of work remains to be done and there is a shared commitment to build on the current momentum to make real and lasting change.

___________________________________________________________________________________ 1 Quebec participated in this meeting to demonstrate the importance given to the fight against anti-Indigenous racism in Quebec's health care system and to share the actions it has put in place and those to come. It will continue to develop its own action plan and follow up on it through its own existing mechanisms, in consultation with its Indigenous partners. Furthermore, Québec does not subscribe to all of the elements stated in this communiqué. Newfoundland and Labrador is operating in a caretaker period due to a provincial election and participated in the meeting as an observer.

