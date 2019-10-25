Statement: Heart & Stroke welcomes Government of Ontario's action on vaping advertisement restrictions

The following statement is issued by Heart & Stroke. Comments should be attributed to Avril Goffredo, Executive Vice President, Ontario & Nunavut.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - "Heart & Stroke welcomes today's announcement from the Government of Ontario that it will ban advertising and promotion of vaping products, except in specialty stores. This brings rules for the promotion of vaping products in line with the regulations for the promotion of tobacco under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

This is a key policy change that Heart & Stroke, along with other partners, have been asking the government to make to reduce the youth vaping epidemic. We congratulate the Government of Ontario on taking this important first step.

This announcement is a critical first step toward reducing youth vaping use in Ontario. There is still more that needs to be done, however, and Heart & Stroke looks forward to working closely with the Government of Ontario to protect youth from the vaping epidemic.

We will continue to call for additional restrictions to be put in place on flavoured vaping products such as dessert and candy flavours. These flavours appeal to youth and entice them to begin using vaping products.

We know there is a vaping crisis in Ontario and right across the country. In just one year, according to a recent study, vaping among youth increased by 74% and youth tobacco smoking rates grew by 45%. Other studies have shown that youth who vape are likely later to begin smoking. Nicotine harms the brain development of young people, and when vaping leads to any person beginning to smoke, their tobacco use is putting them at risk of developing heart disease and stroke."

