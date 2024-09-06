Statement - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all Hindu communities in Canada and across the world!

The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Lord Ganesh, one of Hinduism's most revered deities. Recognized by his elephant head, Lord Ganesh symbolizes intelligence, listening, prosperity and wisdom. He is known for removing obstacles and protecting homes with his powerful presence.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu Canadians create and install clay idols or murtis of Lord Ganesh in homes and public places. The 10-day festivities include prayers, music, dance and communal feasts. While cherishing and worshipping the values exemplified by the Lord, it is customary for the Hindu community to offer sweets, such as modak and ladoo as they are believed to be favourites of Lord Ganesh. These festivities reflect the growing spirit of diversity and inclusion in Canada, which enriches the social and cultural fabric of our society.

Every year, we must continue to recognize the numerous meaningful contributions of Hindu Canadians in our country. Their rich, diverse cultural heritage and unwavering courage shape our unique history and remind us that diversity is our nation's greatest strength.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish Hindu communities worldwide and all Canadians a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with joy and gratitude. May this celebration inspire us all to work collectively for harmony, peace and mutual respect. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

