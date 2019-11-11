Statement - Government of Canada marks Remembrance Day 2019

OTTAWA, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement today, on the centennial of the first Remembrance Day:

"On 11 November 1919, Canada first marked Armistice Day, commemorating the agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, 11 November 1918, at 11 a.m.

"Since then, Canadians gather on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honour and remember those who served Canada, past and present, in times of war, military conflict and peace.

"On Remembrance Day, we extend our deepest thanks to those who gave their lives in the service of their country. We thank Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the families that supported them from home, and all those who have served in the cause of peace and freedom. It is also important to remember the long tradition of service of the many Indigenous peoples, whether they came from First Nations, Inuit, or Métis communities.

"Today, we ask Canadians to take a moment to reflect on the incredible sacrifices made by generations of Canadians, both past and present. At cenotaphs and memorials across the country, let us pause to remember and honour their service, courage and valour. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their protection and preservation of the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.

"Canada remembers.

"Lest we forget."

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, 613-996-2353, mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca; Todd Lane, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Defence, 613-996-3100, todd.lane@forces.gc.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca; Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

