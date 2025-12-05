OTTAWA,ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -

We, the G7 Labour and Employment Ministers, met virtually on December 3, 2025, together with Heads of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Business 7 (B7), and the Labour 7 (L7). We reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing financial, economic and social policy, address issues of peace and security, and cooperate with international partners in response to global challenges. We held productive and frank discussions on challenges related to labour force participation, a profound transformation in the labour market. Our meeting coincided with the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which shaped the meeting's discussions on promoting economic participation for all, including persons with disabilities. This Communiqué reflects the outcome of our discussions and the collective priorities identified by G7 Labour and Employment Ministers during the meeting.

Expanding Opportunities for All

We emphasize the need for empowering workers with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing labour market, ensuring resilience and adaptability across the workforce. We underscore the importance of addressing labour force participation challenges, including tackling youth unemployment and barriers to workforce entry to both boost opportunity and drive economic growth. We reaffirm our commitment to advancing economic opportunity for all, including persons with disabilities.

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work

We value the progress achieved on artificial intelligence (AI) under the G7, and reaffirm the commitments made by G7 Leaders in Kananaskis through the adoption of the G7 Leaders' Statement on AI for Prosperity. In response to our Leaders' commitment to advance implementation of the 2024 G7 Action Plan for a human-centered adoption of safe, secure and trustworthy AI in the world of work, we are pleased to launch a compendium of best practices for the adoption of AI in the world of work developed with contributions from G7 members, the OECD, and the ILO. This resource supports the Leaders' commitment to building resilient future workforces by preparing workers for the AI-driven economy. We encourage partners to build on this momentum to ensure that AI adoption remains innovative, widespread, and secure.

The Way Forward

The G7 Labour and Employment Ministers underscore the vital importance of coordinated action to address pressing labour and employment issues across the G7.



We express our strong commitment to building on the work of previous presidencies, maintaining momentum and delivering tangible progress for workers and employers alike.

We aim to maintain the G7 Employment Working Group as a standing forum and convene ministers annually, aligned with the priorities of each G7 presidency.

