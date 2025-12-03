GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario issued the following statement:

"Creating a stronger, inclusive and barrier-free Canada is not just the right thing to do, it is how we make the economy work for everyone, and it begins with the choices and actions we make in our own communities.

On the United Nations (UN) International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), we join others around the world to celebrate the progress made by, and for, persons with disabilities and the on-going work to remove barriers.

This year, the UN theme for IDPD – "Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress"– affirms our commitment to building a country where persons with disabilities can participate fully in society. Canada continues to support the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), and our inclusive approach to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda for partnership, peace and prosperity for all people, now and across generations.

This past March was the 15th anniversary of Canada's ratification of the UNCRPD and marked our second appearance before the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. With the disability community's vital partnership shaping our dialogue, the federal government remains focused on strengthening this collaboration and building on the progress made together.

Real challenges remain. Among Canadians with disabilities aged 15-64 who are not employed, over one million could work if they could access a fully inclusive labour market.

To empower an inclusive economy that allows for the equitable participation of persons with disabilities, the federal government recently released the third annual update to the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the first progress report of the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities. Guided by the principle of Nothing Without Us, the Strategy seeks to close the employment gap in Canada between persons with and without disabilities by 2040. This will build a workforce that is ready to meet the moment and protect the economy.

When persons with disabilities lead the way, our communities and workplaces become stronger, more compassionate and more just. That is how we build Canada Strong.

Wishing every Canadian and the global community a very happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities!"

Associated links

Follow us on X

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Job and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]