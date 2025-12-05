Prime Minister Carney announces an appointment to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency Français
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Dec 05, 2025, 09:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of Yves Côté as a member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) for a five-year term, effective December 3, 2025.
Established in 2019, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary. It is made up of top experts who, with full and independent authority, review all Government of Canada national security and intelligence activities, investigate public complaints, and provide recommendations to the government. The NSIRA's work helps keep Canadians safe and protect our rights and freedoms.
Biographical note
Associated link
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article