OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Education, will be in Ottawa to announce an extension to the Canada–Ontario Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The ministers will be accompanied by Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (International Development), and Mona Fortier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A tour and photo opportunity will take place before the announcement. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 9:15 a.m. EST – Tour 9:30 a.m. EST – Announcement Place: Andrew Fleck Children's Services 195 George Street Ottawa, Ontario

