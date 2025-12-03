MEDIA ADVISORY - Governments of Canada and Ontario to announce extension to its Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement Français
Dec 03, 2025, 11:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Education, will be in Ottawa to announce an extension to the Canada–Ontario Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.
The ministers will be accompanied by Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (International Development), and Mona Fortier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
A tour and photo opportunity will take place before the announcement. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change.
Date:
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time:
9:15 a.m. EST – Tour
9:30 a.m. EST – Announcement
Place:
Andrew Fleck Children's Services
195 George Street
Ottawa, Ontario
Notes for media:
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.
For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
