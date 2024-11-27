Statement from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat to members of the Bouchard class action regarding a settlement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 6, 2023, the Government signed a settlement in the Bouchard class action for individuals who worked for the Government of Canada between February 2016 and March 2020 as a casual, student, term (less than 3 months), part-time worker working less than one-third of the normal schedule, or a Governor in Council appointee, and who experienced pay problems as a result of the Phoenix pay system.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that members who worked for the government are paid properly. The settlement provides for individual payments to class members based on the number of eligible fiscal years in which they worked.

The settlement will be presented to the Quebec Superior Court for approval on February 18, 2025, at 2:00 pm. Consult the Notice to Class Members to learn more about the settlement, the hearing to approve the settlement and how to opt out of the class action.

The Phoenix pay system has caused pay issues and the Government of Canada will continue taking action to ensure all employees are paid correctly.

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]