The PPSC does not initiate prosecutions in secret and does not conduct secret trials, even in matters involving an informer. Certain proceedings within a trial are required, based on applicable legal rules, to be confidential, including those that require informer privilege to be safeguarded.

Informer privilege absolutely prohibits the disclosure of any information that may identify an informer, subject only to the innocence at stake exception, an exception that does not apply to the Designated Person case. Informer privilege, a legal rule of public interest, binds both the Crown and the courts.

The PPSC is unable to comment further, given that the Court of Appeal has redacted the reasons for its decision.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization mandated to prosecute offences under federal jurisdiction without undue influence and in the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

