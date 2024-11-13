OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) today confirmed a human case of avian influenza (also known as bird flu) caused by influenza A(H5N1) virus in Canada. This is the first domestically acquired human case of H5N1 avian influenza.

On Saturday, November 9, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia reported that a teenager in British Columbia was hospitalized and tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza. Today, the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg confirmed that the individual has avian influenza H5N1 and the genomic sequencing result indicates that the virus is related to the avian influenza H5N1 viruses from the ongoing outbreak in poultry in British Columbia (Influenza A (H5N1), clade 2.3.4.4b, genotype D.1.1).

British Columbia officials continue to undertake a thorough public health investigation and have taken important actions including contact tracing, testing and offering antiviral medication to contacts to prevent infection and to contain any potential virus spread. There have been no further cases identified at this time. The investigation has not yet determined how the individual became infected with avian influenza.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, provincial territorial, and local public health and animal health authorities, industry stakeholders and international partners on this response.

Human infection with avian influenza A(H5N1) is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly contaminated environments. These investigations can be challenging and it is not always possible to identify the source of the infection. While there is an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza A(H5N1) in dairy cattle in the U.S., no cases of avian influenza have been reported in dairy cattle in Canada and there is no evidence of avian influenza in samples of milk in Canada. Milk and milk products that have been pasteurized are safe to consume. Furthermore, the clade of H5N1 avian influenza in dairy cattle in the U.S. is not the same as the clade confirmed in the domestically acquired human case in British Columbia.

Based on current evidence, the risk of avian influenza infection for the general public remains low at this time. The risk of avian influenza infection is higher for those who have unprotected exposure to infected animals.

PHAC, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and our partners are actively monitoring and collaborating on the domestic and global avian influenza situation. We will continue to assess the risk that avian influenza poses in Canada based on new, emerging evidence.

"Our thoughts are with this individual and their family, as well as the health workers who are engaged in their care at this difficult time. The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with our human and animal health partners to swiftly investigate and respond to this case", said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada. "This detection was picked up via hospital -based influenza surveillance, confirming that human influenza surveillance in British Columbia and Canada is effective at detecting avian influenza A(H5). We must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza between animals and to humans."

As a general precaution to prevent avian influenza infections, people should not handle live or dead wild birds or other wild animals, and should keep pets away from sick or dead animals. People who work with sick animals or in contaminated environments, such as farmers, should take precautions, including using personal protective measures to reduce the risk of getting or spreading avian influenza.

If you think you may have been exposed to avian influenza, contact your health care provider and/or local public health authority for assessment and advice. Based on the assessment by your local public health authority, you may be asked to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of avian influenza for 10 days after your last exposure.

For more information on avian influenza, who may be at risk, symptoms and prevention measures, please click here.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

