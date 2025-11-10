OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The measles vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family. By staying vigilant and working together to increase measles vaccine coverage, we can prevent outbreaks and keep our communities safe against this preventable disease.

Canada is currently experiencing a large, multi-jurisdictional outbreak of measles that began in October 2024 with cases in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories. While transmission has slowed recently, the outbreak has persisted for over 12 months, primarily within under-vaccinated communities.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has notified the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that Canada no longer holds measles elimination status. PAHO's Measles and Rubella Elimination Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission reviewed recent epidemiological and laboratory data, confirming sustained transmission of the same measles virus strain in Canada for a period of more than one year.

PHAC is collaborating with the PAHO and working with federal, provincial, territorial, and community partners to implement coordinated actions--focused on improving vaccination coverage, strengthening data sharing, enabling better overall surveillance efforts, and providing evidence-based guidance.

In October 2025, Health Ministers from across the country were briefed on the status of measles in Canada and committed to working together and discussing coordinated actions, including strategies to build trust through community engagement. Ministers also acknowledged the importance of health security to collectively protect Canada against public health threats.

Canada can re-establish its measles elimination status once transmission of the measles strain associated with the current outbreak is interrupted for at least 12 months.

