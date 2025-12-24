OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized drugs, including injectable prescription and controlled drugs

Unauthorized drugs, including injectable prescription and controlled drugs Issue: Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Do not use these products. Consult a licensed health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Affected products

Unauthorized seized health products, including:

Category Product name Company Injectable peptides Centaurian Labs TB 500 Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Griffin Semaglutide 5 MG North Star TB500 5 MG Retra 5 MG GLP-1A 3RDF True North BPC-157 5 MG True North Peptides Semaglutide 5 MG True North TB-500 5 MG (Ac-LKKTETQ) Centaurian Labs TB500 Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) CRP Canadian Research

Peptides Semaglutide Griffin Semaglutide 5 mg North Star BPC157 - TB500 North Star Semaglutide RETRA 5mg True North Ipamorelin True North Melanotan True North TB-500 True North Tirzepatide True North Semaglutide Injectable anabolic steroids A Summit Trenbolone

Enanthate 300 MG/ML Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Summit Trenbolone

Enanthate 200 MG/ML (10 mL vial) AI PHARMA Anavar

(oxandrolone) Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) AI PHARMA Deca

Durabolin (nandrolone decanoate) AI PHARMA Masteron

Enanthate AI PHARMA Trembolone

Enenthate 200mg AI PHARMA Trembolone

Enenthate 250mg AI PHARMA Trenbolone

Acetate Evolution Primobolan FORZA Deca Durabolin 300 mg/mL FORZA Equipoise 300 mg/mL FORZA Masteron Propionate

150 mg/mL FORZA Nandrolone

Phenylpropinate 150 mg/mL FORZA Parabolan 100 mg/mL FORZA Sustanon 250 mg/mL FORZA Trenbolone Enanthate FORZA Winstrol 500 mg

(stanozolol suspension injection) Summit Drostanolone Propionate

100mg/mL Summit Nandrolone Decanoate

200mg/mL Summit Nandrolone Phenylpropionate

100mg/mL Summit Trenbolone Enanthate

200mg/mL Sun Pharma Primobolan 100 Syn Pharma Drostanosyn

(drostanolone Enanthate) Injectable testosterone compounds Forza Farmaceutica Testosterone

Propionate USP 100 MG/ML Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) AI Pharma Testosterone Propionate

200 mg/mL AI Pharma Testosterone Propionate

200 mg/mL Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) FORZA Testosterone 100 mg/mL FORZA Testosterone 400 USP

400 mg/mL FORZA Testosterone Cypionate

250 mg/mL FORZA Testosterone Enanthate

250 mg/mL FORZA Testosterone Propionate

100 mg/mL Summit Testosterone 100mg/mL Summit Testosterone Cypionate

200mg/mL Summit Testosterone Enanthate

250 mg/mL Additional injectable prescription drugs Forza Farmaceutica 1 VIAL (HCG)

Human Chorionic

Gonadotrophin 5000 MG + 1 VIAL

10 ML Bacteriostatic Water Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Gonasi HP 5000 IU Gonadotropina

corionica 1mL Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) Norvotrop (Somatropin) 10 IU Anabolic steroids Summit Turinabol 25mg Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) Summit Turinabol 25mg FORZA Anadrol (oxymetholone) 25 mg FORZA Proviron (mesterolone) 25 mg FORZA Anavar (oxandrolone) 10 mg FORZA Superdrol (methasterone) 10 mg FORZA Dianabol 25 mg FORZA Turinabol 10 mg SARMs Forza Farmaceutica Testolone/USP

RAD - 140 Oral Tablet 10 MG Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Hardcore Series MYO-RAD (testolone) Hardcore Series MYO-YK (myostine) FORZA Ostarine 10 mg Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) FORZA Testolone 10 mg Hardcore Series MYO-HER (ostarine MK-2866) Hardcore Series MYO-RAD (testolone) Hardcore Series MYO-S4 (andarine) Hardcore Series MYO-STA PRO (MK-2866) Hardcore Series MYO-YK (myostine YK-11) Summit SARM LGD-4033 Summit SARM Ostarine The SARM Peptide Research

Studies Ostarine Prescription drugs Hardcore Series OZEMPK

(semaglutide Oral) Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Das Labs Mother Bucker

(Miami and Orange Cream) (rauwolfia) DAS LABS Mother Bucker

(Strawberry Super Sets) (rauwolfia) Forza Farmaceutica Lipo

X USP Salbutomal Sulfate And

Sibutramine Oral Tablet 125 MG Hardcore Series Enclomiphene Innovagen Finasteride Fincar Innovagen Helios (albuterol) Innovagen Isotretinoin Accutane Innovagen Ivermectin Innovamectin 3mg FORZA LIPO X (salbutamol

sulfate & sibutramine) AI PHARMA Arimidex 1 mg (anastrozole) Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) AI PHARMA Aromasin AI PHARMA Clentab DAS LABS Mother Bucker

(Miami, Orange Cream, Strawberry Super Sets) FORZA Armidex (anastrozole) FORZA Cialis 25 mg (tadalafil) FORZA Clenbuterol 50mcg FORZA Clenbuterol 200 mcc/mL FORZA Clomid (clomiphene citrate) FORZA Cytomel 25 mcg (liothyronine sodium) FORZA Human Chorionic Gonadotropin 5000mg FORZA Viagra 50 mg (sildenafil) FORZA Viagra/Cialis 50 mg

(sildenafil /tadalafil) FORZA LIPO X (salbutamol sulfate

& sibutramine) Hardcore Series Enclomiphene Innovagen Accutane Isotretinoin 10 mg Innovagen Fincar Finasteride 2.5mg Innovagen Innovamectin Ivermectin 3 mg Summit Clenbuterol HCl FORZA Nolvadex 25 mg (tamoxifen citrate) Controlled drugs Hardcore Series DHEA Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Hardcore Series DHEA Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) Other unauthorized drugs Hardcore Series MYO-HGH Pro

(ibutamoren MK677) Maxximus Supplements

(22214 Dewdney Trunk Road) Hardcore Series MYO-SR

(SR-9009 -cardarine) Hardcore Series SLU-PP-33

(non-selective estrogen-related receptor) Hardcore Series MYO-TKO

Blueberry Pomegranate (GW 501516 cardarine) Hardcore Series MYO-TKO

CHI-TOWN FELON (GW501516 cardarine) AI PHARMA GW (cardarine) Cutting Edge Nutrition

(20306 Dewdney Trunk Road) FORZA GW-501516 5 mg

(GW-501516 cardarine) FORZA Ibutamoren Hardcore Series MYO-CARD

(GW501516 cardarine) Hardcore Series MYO-HGH

PRO (ibutamoren) Hardcore Series MYO-SR (stenabolic SR-9009) Hardcore Series MYO-TKO

Blueberry Pomegranate (GW 501516 cardarine) Hardcore Series MYO-TKO

CHI-TOWN FELON (GW501516 cardarine) Summit SARM GW-1516 (cardarine) Hardcore Series SLU-PP-33

(non-selective estrogen-related receptor)

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about multiple unauthorized drug products seized at two retail locations in Maple Ridge, British Columbia:

Maxximus Supplements, located at #4A – 22214 Dewdney Trunk Road

Cutting Edge Nutrition, located at #4 – 20306 Dewdney Trunk Road

Seized products include injectable peptides, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), anabolic steroids and testosterone compounds, often used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, enhancing athletic performance or weight loss. These products are labeled to contain prescription, controlled, or other drug ingredients.

Health Canada has not authorized any of the seized products, meaning that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). Some of the seized product listed in the affected products table have been labelled with falsified Drug Identification Numbers (DINs).

Unauthorized drugs may:

Interact with other medications an individual might be taking.

Contain high-risk ingredients, additives, or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label.

Not have been manufactured or stored safely.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the care of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Injectable unauthorized drugs carry additional risks, including infections, allergic reactions, and other serious adverse outcomes due to contamination, improper handling, or unsafe administration.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

What you should do

Additional information

Background

In addition to the general information above, Health Canada is providing additional safety information for certain products to provide consumers with more information about the risks they may be exposed to when taking unauthorized health products purchased from Maxximus Supplements and Cutting Edge Nutrition.

Anabolic steroids can cause serious health risks, including heart attacks, strokes, reduced fertility, hardening of the arteries, liver damage, the development of male characteristics in women (such as increased facial hair), and enlargement or tenderness of male breasts or nipples.

Anastrozole is a prescription drug used to treat postmenopausal patients with breast cancer. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care practitioner experienced in the use of cancer drugs. Anastrozole should not be used in pregnancy or while breastfeeding, and should not be used by children or premenopausal patients. Serious side effects include severe skin reaction (Stevens-Johnson syndrome), allergic reaction with swelling of the face, lips, tongue and/or throat that may cause difficulty swallowing and/or breathing, angina, hepatitis (liver inflammation), osteoporosis, inflammation in tendons and increased blood calcium levels. Other side effects include hot flashes, arthritis, muscle pain and weakness, carpal tunnel syndrome, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hair thinning, and high blood cholesterol.

Cardarine, also known as GW501516 and GW1516, ibutamoren (MK-677), stenabolic (SR-9009), and the non-selective estrogen-related receptor agonist SLU-PP-33 are not authorized in Canada for any use and may pose serious health risks. All clinical development activities to bring GW501516 to market were stopped when toxicities, including various cancers, were discovered following routine, long-term animal studies. The long-term effects in humans are unknown.

Clenbuterol is a veterinary drug used to treat respiratory diseases in horses. It is not authorized for human use in Canada. Serious side effects include seizure, heart attack, psychosis, and damage to skeletal muscle. Other side effects include irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, tremors, nervousness, nausea, increased blood sugar, headache, and dizziness.

Clominephene and enclomiphene are prescription drugs used in women to treat some types of infertility. Clomiphene has since been removed from the Canadian market for business reasons, and is not approved for sale in Canada. Enclomiphene was never approved in Canada. Enclomiphene is the active component of clomiphene; therefore, the risks and limitations of clomiphene also apply to enclomiphene. Clomiphene should only be used under the supervision of a health care practitioner experienced in managing gynecologic or endocrine disorders. Clomiphene should not be used during pregnancy. It should not be used in patients with current or past liver disease, with abnormal uterine bleeding with an unknown cause, with a type of cancer that is made worse by hormones, or in patients with an ovarian cyst (except those with polycystic ovary syndrome). Serious side effects include over-stimulation of the ovaries, allergic reaction, blurry vision or spots or flashes in front of the eyes, stroke, liver problems, sudden and severe headaches, mental illness such as psychosis, and pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas). Other side effects include hot flashes, abdominal discomfort (distension, bloating, or pain), ovarian enlargement, and enlargement of the uterine fibroids. In men, clomiphene and enclomiphene can cause hormonal disruptions when used to boost testosterone levels.

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a controlled substance regulated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. It can cause higher-than-normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Potential side effects include serious cardiovascular disease, and changes in fertility and sperm production. DHEA might cause acne and male-pattern hair growth in women (hirsutism). DHEA should be avoided by individuals with a history of abnormal heart rhythms, blood clotting disorders, liver disease, have known or suspected hormone-dependent cancers, have a history of hormone-sensitive disorders unless under medical supervision, and during pregnancy or breastfeeding. DHEA also might worsen psychiatric disorders and increase the risk of mania in people who have mood disorders due to drug interactions with antipsychotics and other mood disorder medications. Unauthorized DHEA products have not been evaluated by Health Canada and may pose serious safety risks.

Finasteride is the active ingredient in several prescription drugs used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia and male pattern hair loss in those who have mild to moderate scalp hair loss. Finasteride is not approved for use in women or children for any indication. Finasteride can cause serious side effects, including sexual side effects (difficulty in achieving an erection, decreased sex drive, and problems with ejaculation) that may persist after discontinuation as well as psychological effects (depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts). Finasteride must not be used by people who are or may become pregnant, as it can cause abnormalities in a male fetus. Finasteride can also cause breast tenderness or enlargement in male patients and has been associated with rare cases of male breast cancer. The use of finasteride may be associated with an increased incidence of prostate cancer.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) is a prescription drug authorized in Canada as an injectable treatment for hormone-related conditions such as infertility. It should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Risks associated with hCG include anaphylaxis and other hypersensitivity reactions; blood clots; depression; hyper-stimulation of the ovaries (which can lead to severely enlarged and painful cysts and abdominal distension, difficulty breathing and life-threatening imbalances in blood volume), multiple pregnancy (two or more babies in the uterus) and false pregnancy tests in women; and fluid retention and breast enlargement in men.

Isotretinoin is a prescription drug used to treat patients with severe acne. Isotretinoin is associated with serious side effects including severe birth defects and depression (which may be severe and lead to suicide). Neurological changes may also occur when tetracyclines are also used. Isotretinoin is contraindicated in pregnancy, and it is essential to ensure that pregnancy is prevented in patients before they use isotretinoin. Other side effects include serious skin reactions, dry skin, rashes, and increased sensitivity to the sun. Cases of impaired liver function, acute pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and gastrointestinal disturbances in predisposed patients have been reported. Changes in bone density as well as joint and muscle pain have also been reported. Dry eyes, inflammation of the cornea and decreased night vision (which can persist after treatment) may also occur. Use of isotretinoin can cause laboratory abnormalities, including changes in lipids, blood sugar and liver enzymes.

Ivermectin is a prescription drug used to treat certain parasitic worm infections. It is also approved as a cream for the topical treatment of rosacea in adults 18 years of age or older. There are currently no other indications approved by Health Canada. Ivermectin can be associated with serious side effects, particularly if taken at high doses. These side effects include low blood pressure, dizziness, severe allergic reactions, worsening of asthma, liver problems, and decreased alertness including coma.

Liothyronine (also known as T3) is a prescription drug used to treat hypothyroidism or enlarged thyroid gland. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Liothyronine should not be used in patients with uncorrected adrenal gland underactivity or in patients who have had a heart attack. It should not be used to treat obesity or for weight loss. At normal doses, it does not reduce body weight and at higher doses, it can produce serious side effects, such as heart failure or shock. Side effects include headache, excessive sweating, fatigue, increased appetite, fever, nervousness, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, irregular heartbeat, chest pain, diarrhea, and menstrual irregularities.

Rauwolfia (also known as rauvolfia) is a prescription drug for high blood pressure that is not authorized for sale in Canada. People suffering from heart problems or psychiatric disorders should not use rauwolfia as it may have negative effects or worsen their condition. Common side effects include tiredness, sleepiness, depression, nasal obstruction and breathlessness. Rauwolfia should not be used by children, or during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Salbutamol sulfate (also known as albuterol) in oral format to be swallowed was a prescription drug previously available in Canada. It was used to treat wheezing and shortness of breath caused by breathing problems (such as asthma). Its most common side effects are nervousness and tremor. Other side effects include headache, nausea, and increased heart rate. Overdose may lead to serious side effects such as reduced blood potassium levels and arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm). The safety of oral salbutamol in pregnancy or breastfeeding is unknown. Oral salbutamol may interfere with uterine contractions during labour and delivery.

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are drugs that are not authorized in Canada for any use and have not been reviewed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, or quality. The use of bodybuilding or performance-enhancing products containing SARMs can pose significant health risks, and their long-term effects on the body remain unknown. SARMs are associated with serious adverse health effects, including drug-induced liver damage, cardiovascular events such as heart attack, and stroke. Other unfavorable side effects include changes in blood lipid levels, fluid retention, and increased blood thickness. Products containing SARMs may also disrupt normal hormonal function, potentially leading to endocrine system disturbances such as infertility, decreased sex drive, sexual dysfunction, and enlargement of breast in men. Because these substances are often found in unregulated products, users may be exposed to unknown dosages, undisclosed ingredients, and additional safety risks. Examples of SARMs commonly found in these products include andarine, ostarine (MK-2866), ligandrol (LGD-4033), myostine (YK-11), and testolone (RAD-140).

Semaglutide is available by prescription only in Canada and can be in found in either injectable form or as an oral tablet. Semaglutide is generally well tolerated, but it can be associated with significant risks, which include gastrointestinal side effects, pancreatitis, worsening kidney function, hypoglycemia (when combined with other diabetes drugs), potential thyroid tumours, diabetic retinopathy complications, hypersensitivity reactions, and delayed gastric emptying that may pose risks if the patient is undergoing a procedure which requires sedation.

Sibutramine was previously used to treat obesity but is no longer authorized for sale in Canada because of its association with an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attacks and strokes. Other side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, dry mouth, difficulty sleeping and constipation.

Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra and Revatio, is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g. nitroglycerine) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss. Desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil, and hydroxythiohomosildenafil are unauthorized substances in Canada that are similar to sildenafil and may pose similar health risks.

Tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis and Adcirca, is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine) since it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss. Nortadalafil is an unauthorized substance in Canada that is similar to tadalafil and may pose similar health risks, such as headaches and dizziness.

Tamoxifen is a prescription drug used to treat breast cancer. It should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Tamoxifen should not be used by children or during pregnancy. Serious side effects include uterine cancers, stroke, blood clots, cataracts or damage to the retina of the eye, muscle pain, bone pain, increased blood calcium, and severe skin rashes or allergic reactions, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Other side effects include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, fluid retention, vaginal bleeding, hot flashes, anemia, uterine fibroids (noncancerous growths), bald spots, and fatty liver.

Testosterone compounds, such as testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, testosterone canoate, testosterone enanthate, and testosterone decanoate, are synthetic anabolic steroids. They have been linked to many significant health risks, some of which are permanent and even fatal. These compounds can cause serious side effects, including heart problems, fluid retention, mood changes, sleep and breathing issues, kidney damage, digestive upset, muscle and joint pain, and high blood fat levels. In men, they may lead to infertility, reduced testicle size, breast enlargement, and prostate issues. In women, they may cause male characteristics such as facial hair, a deeper voice, and hair loss. In children, they can disrupt normal growth and puberty. Accidental exposure in children can cause early sexual development. They may also be habit-forming. These compounds should not be used by people with cancer, heart or kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or a history of stroke or blood clots, and they must not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 866 225-0709, [email protected]