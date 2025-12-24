OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Unauthorized drugs, including injectable peptides and controlled drugs

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Do not use these products. Consult a licensed health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Unauthorized health products seized from Rize Fitness (188 Smithe St, Vancouver, BC) and sold online, including:

Category Product name Injectable peptide drugs PHX Labs Semaglutide (5mg and 10mg) PHX Labs AOD-9604 5mg PHX Labs CJC-1295 5MG PHX Labs Epithalon 10MG PHX Labs GHK-CU 50 MG PHX Labs Glow 70 MG (BPC 10mg/TB-500 10mg/GHK-Cu 50mg) PHX Labs Ipamorelin 10 MG PHX Labs Kisspeptin-10MG PHX Labs Klow 80 MG (BPC 10mg/TB-500 10mg/GHK-Cu 50mg/KPV 10mg) PHX Labs MOTS-C (10 MG and 40MG) PHX Labs SS-31 10 MG PHX Labs TB-500 10mg PHX Labs Tesamorelin 10mg PHX Labs Thymosin Alpha-1 10 MG PHX Labs Retatrutide 5mg PHX Labs Melanotan-2 10 MG PHX Labs CJC-1295 DAC 5 MG PHX Labs DSIP 5 MG PHX Labs 5-AMINO-IMQ 5 MG PHX Labs SLU-PP-332 PHX Labs HGH Somatropin (12IU and 15IU) PHX Labs BPC-157 Injectable testosterone compound PHX Labs Testosterone Cypionate USP 250 MG/ML Prescription drugs PHX Labs D3 10,000 WITH K2 Controlled drugs NutriDyn DHEA 25mg

Health Canada is warning consumers about multiple unauthorized health products seized from Rize Fitness located at 188 Smithe Street, in Vancouver, British Columbia, and sold through the website phxlab.net. Health Canada has not authorized any of the products that were seized or sold on the website, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. At Health Canada's request, the company has stopped advertising and selling unauthorized health products, including taking down its website.

The seized products are labeled to contain prescription, controlled, or other drug ingredients and many are in injectable form. The products include injectable peptides and testosterone compounds, often used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, enhancing athletic performance or weight loss. Many injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada.

Unauthorized drugs may:

Interact with other medications an individual might be taking.

Contain high-risk ingredients, additives, or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label.

Not have been manufactured or stored safely.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the care of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Injectable unauthorized drugs carry additional risks, including infections, allergic reactions, and other serious adverse outcomes due to contamination, improper handling, or unsafe administration.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

In addition to the general information above, Health Canada is providing additional safety information for certain products to provide consumers with more information about the risks they may be exposed to when taking unauthorized health products purchased from Rize Fitness and from the phxlab.net website.

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a controlled substance regulated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. It can cause higher-than-normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Potential side effects include serious cardiovascular disease, and changes in fertility and sperm production. DHEA might cause acne and male-pattern hair growth in women (hirsutism). DHEA should be avoided by individuals with a history of abnormal heart rhythms, blood clotting disorders, liver disease, have known or suspected hormone-dependent cancers, have a history of hormone-sensitive disorders unless under medical supervision, and during pregnancy or breastfeeding. DHEA also might worsen psychiatric disorders and increase the risk of mania in people who have mood disorders due to drug interactions with antipsychotics and other mood disorder medications. Unauthorized DHEA products have not been evaluated by Health Canada and may pose serious safety risks.

Semaglutide is available by prescription only in Canada and can be in found in either injectable form or as an oral tablet. Semaglutide is generally well tolerated, but it can be associated with significant risks, which include gastrointestinal side effects, pancreatitis, worsening kidney function, hypoglycemia (when combined with other diabetes drugs), potential thyroid tumours, diabetic retinopathy complications, hypersensitivity reactions, and delayed gastric emptying that may pose risks if the patient is undergoing a procedure which requires sedation.

Testosterone compounds, such as testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, testosterone canoate, testosterone enanthate, and testosterone decanoate, are synthetic anabolic steroids. They have been linked to many significant health risks, some of which are permanent and even fatal. These compounds can cause serious side effects, including heart problems, fluid retention, mood changes, sleep and breathing issues, kidney damage, digestive upset, muscle and joint pain, and high blood fat levels. In men, they may lead to infertility, reduced testicle size, breast enlargement, and prostate issues. In women, they may cause male characteristics such as facial hair, a deeper voice, and hair loss. In children, they can disrupt normal growth and puberty. Accidental exposure in children can cause early sexual development. They may also be habit-forming. These compounds should not be used by people with cancer, heart or kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or a history of stroke or blood clots, and they must not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

