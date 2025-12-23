Product: Unlicensed ultraviolet (UV) sunlamps

Brand: Chroma D-Light

What to do: Do not use the Chroma D-Light UV lamp. Consult a health care professional if you experience skin reactions and burns or eye damage. Check whether a UV sunlamp has been licensed for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing.

Report any health product-related side effects or issues to Health Canada.

Who this is for: General Public

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers not to use the unlicensed Chroma D-Light, a UV lamp sold online and promoted as a way to support vitamin D levels, and has requested the company to take action to address the safety concerns.

The lamp may pose health risks due to excessive and unsafe UV radiation levels.

Too much exposure to UV radiation from using the Chroma D-Light UV lamp can cause:

skin reactions and burns

eye damage

premature skin aging

skin cancer with repeated exposure

It is illegal to advertise for sale, import for sale, or sell medical devices in Canada without appropriate licensing under the Medical Devices Regulations. Health Canada is asking retailers that sell unlicensed Chroma D-Light UV lamps to immediately stop selling them.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communication updates, if needed.

What you should do

Do not use the Chroma D-Light UVB lamp.

Consult a health care professional if you have used any unlicensed UV sunlamps and have health concerns, such as skin reactions and burns or eye damage.

Check whether a UV sunlamp has been licensed for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing.

Be aware of the risks of buying medical devices online.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Check Health Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts database for advisories on illegal health products.

