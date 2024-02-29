Statement from the Otipemisiwak Métis Government on Bilodeau unescorted absences

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Otipemisiwak Métis Government, under the leadership of President Sandmaier, stands in support of the Sansom and Cardinal families during this profoundly difficult time. The recent decision by the Parole Board of Canada to grant Roger Bilodeau unescorted temporary absences, despite the ongoing appeals and over the objections of the victims' families, has understandably deepened the wounds of a community still in mourning.

"The decision to grant unescorted absences to Roger Bilodeau, a man convicted of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal, two respected Métis hunters, is a complete disregard for the gravity of the loss suffered by their loved ones and our community," said the President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, Andrea Sandmaier.

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government urges the justice system to place a greater emphasis on the voices and experiences of victims' families. They must ensure that decisions are made with a comprehensive understanding of their potential effects on the community's sense of justice and security.

President Sandmaier added, "the Otipemisiwak Métis Government stands in solidarity with the victims' families. We share their frustration and anger, not just as a government but as a community that values justice, accountability, and the well-being of its citizens. We are committed to supporting the families through these trying times and we will continue advocating for a justice system that reflects the values of fairness, compassion, and respect for all victims and their families."

SOURCE Métis Nation of Alberta

For further information: Kenny Trenton, Press Secretary, [email protected]