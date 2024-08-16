PARTNERING WITH ALBERTA TO BRING A RECOVERY COMMUNITY TO MÉTIS CROSSING

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta is partnering with the Government of Alberta to construct the Healing Waters Recovery Community near Métis Crossing. Recovery communities provide holistic treatment and recovery programming for those struggling with substance use.

The Healing Waters Recovery Community will be Métis-led, providing clients with access to evidence-based care that blends western and Métis values and practices, free-of-charge. Clients will have access to a range of culturally appropriate services, including opioid agonist treatment medications, counselling, employment support, financial and other supports. They will be eligible to stay at the recovery community for up to one year.

"Healing Waters will serve as a beacon of hope for Métis Citizens and Albertans who are recovering from substance use," said Andrea Sandmaier, President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. "We are proud to be working with the Government of Alberta to bring this state-of-the-art facility near Métis Crossing and to provide a blend of western and traditional healthcare, with a Métis focus, that will support people's recovery journeys."

"This partnership will provide life-saving addiction treatment to those in need and rebuild families and communities affected by this disease," said the Honourable Dan Williams, Alberta's Minister of Mental Health and Addiction. "Lives are changed by recovery, and our government is proud to be helping people onto that path. Recovery is possible."

Healing Waters will be located in Smoky Lake County near Métis Crossing. The land has deep connection to Métis' history in Alberta and will provide a strong cultural foundation for individuals who receive supervised on-the-land treatment in their journey to recovery. Clients will be referred from a broad network of addiction services across Alberta and will have already successfully completed acute medical detox. Planning for discharge and return to community begins upon arrival, with post-treatment support in place to safeguard a successful and sober reintegration into daily life.

"As a Métis-run recovery community, Healing Waters will provide recovery-oriented care to individuals grappling with substance use," said Kaila Mitchell, Secretary of Mental Health and Addictions. "The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is proud to play a role in helping reduce barriers and provide culturally appropriate treatment options for our Citizens and all Albertans who are pursing recovery."

An investment of up to $35 million from the Government of Alberta will support the construction of Healing Waters, which when operational, will provide 75 beds for holistic and culturally appropriate addiction treatment, for up to 300 people per year. The facility was designed by both the Government of Alberta and the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, reflecting the unique, cultural aesthetic found at buildings within Métis Crossing.

Healing Waters is expected to begin operations in 2026.

SOURCE Métis Nation of Alberta

Media contact: Kenny Trenton, Press Secretary, [email protected]