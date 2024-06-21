Otipemisiwak Métis Government Celebrates the Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm

SMOKY LAKE, AB, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Otipemisiwak Métis Government proudly announces the opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm, a landmark achievement in sustainable energy and community collaboration. The event took place on June 21, 2024, at Métis Crossing, marking the official commencement of operations for this significant renewable energy project.

Salay Prayzaan, meaning "gift from the sun" in Michif, symbolizes the Métis people's deep respect and appreciation for nature. The name, selected from more than 90 Citizen recommendations in a social media contest, unveiled at the Otipemisiwak Métis Government's Annual General Assembly, was put forth by contest winner Sheri Gnadt.

"The name Salay Prayzaan perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the project," said Andrea Sandmaier, President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. "Our Citizens, particularly the youth, are passionate about renewable energy and its role in combating climate change. This project embodies our commitment to sustainability and Métis values."

This 4.86-megawatt solar farm, situated at Alberta's premier Métis cultural interpretive destination, Métis Crossing, is a collaborative effort involving the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, the Town of Smoky Lake, Smoky Lake County, and industry partners, including the Métis-owned company Carvel Electric. The solar farm is integral to the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) and is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent in its first year, providing enough energy to power nearly 1,200 homes. The project was strategically sized to match the electricity load of all Otipemisiwak Métis Government buildings and operations across Alberta.

"We are incredibly proud that Salay Prayzaan is entirely Otipemisiwak Métis Government-owned. It signifies a major advancement in climate action, Métis sovereignty, and self-sufficiency," said Sandmaier. "Moreover, this project will generate significant economic benefits for the Smoky Lake community through tax revenue, local economic activity, and contributions to a community development fund."

The solar farm's construction began in fall 2022 and is now concluded, seamlessly integrating into the ongoing development of Métis Crossing. This project builds on the Otipemisiwak Métis Government's existing microgeneration solar portfolio, which includes 37 sites across Alberta with a combined capacity of 530-kilowatts direct current, offsetting 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

"The Salay Prayzaan project showcases our dedication to environmental stewardship and renewable energy innovation," said Jason Chernow Provincial Secretary of Environment, Climate Change & Emergency Management, for the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. "We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable energy solutions that benefit both our community and the planet."

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government thanks its government partners for their contributions to the project. This project received a $3.9-million investment from the Government of Alberta through the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC) through its Municipal Community Generation Challenge, $8,982,889 from Natural Resources Canada through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, and $220,059 from Environment and Climate Change Canda through the Low Carbon Economy Fund. The MCCAC is a partnership of Alberta Municipalities, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta.

Quotes from our project partners:

"Renewable energy investments represent more than decarbonization — they embody the values of Indigenous Peoples as stewards of the land. Today's Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm opening builds on the energy leadership of the Métis Nation of Alberta and will lead to more resilient communities."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, workforce Development and Official Languages

"The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported the Métis Nation of Alberta's 4.86-megawatt Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm project. This innovative project is a great example of the economic opportunity of climate action: the solar farm will generate clean power for the Nation and reduce emissions while also creating energy sector jobs and providing economic benefits for Indigenous communities across Alberta. Indigenous leadership in clean energy is critical to Canada's ambitious climate and economic goals. As we celebrate Nation Indigenous Peoples Day, I want to congratulate the Otipemisiwak Métis Government on this achievement and for its commitment to sustainability for a better future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is demonstrating strong Indigenous leadership with climate actions that provide clean power, while contributing to growing the economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Congratulations to the Otipemisiwak Métis Government for the grand opening of Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm and for helping Canada get to net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Alberta Municipalities is delighted to see this worthwhile renewable energy project receive provincial funding and support. Our association is proud of the MCCAC's efforts to make the Salay Prayzaan Solar Farm a reality."

Tyler Gandam, President, Alberta Municipalities

"As partners in the MCCAC, it is great to see funding continue to support economic development and innovation across rural Alberta. The project reflects the powers of collaboration between Métis governments, municipalities, and provincial and federal leaders."

Paul McLauchlin, President, Rural Municipalities of Alberta

SOURCE Métis Nation of Alberta

For more information, please contact: Kenny Trenton, [email protected]