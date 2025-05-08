Statement from the Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA): ORBA Calls for Legislative Action to Standardize Municipal Construction Specifications

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) is urging the provincial government to introduce legislation that would compel municipalities to harmonize construction and design specifications.

Across Ontario, municipal infrastructure is deteriorating while municipalities struggle to fund and deliver their capital programs. At the same time, a patchwork of inconsistent standards and specifications is driving up project costs, creating administrative inefficiencies, and slowing down the delivery of critical infrastructure.

A harmonized, province-wide approach to construction specifications would create economies of scale, reduce taxpayer burden, and improve the cost-effectiveness of public infrastructure investments. It would also break down inter-municipal trade barriers that restrict market access and prevent contractors and suppliers from efficiently working across jurisdictions.

"Harmonization is a practical solution to a long-standing challenge," said Walid Abou-Hamde, Chief Executive Officer of ORBA. "By aligning standards, we can deliver better infrastructure, faster and more affordably. It's a win for municipalities, a win for industry, and a win for Ontarians."

Standardization would not only increase efficiency but also enable municipalities to stretch limited capital budgets further helping them address growing infrastructure deficits while reducing reliance on higher levels of government for funding.

ORBA stands ready to work with the provincial government and municipal partners to advance this important legislative reform.

