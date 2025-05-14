Provincial Construction Associations Applaud Introduction of Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's Construction Associations strongly support the Government of Ontario's introduction of the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (The Act). This legislation has the potential of accelerating project approvals using consistent construction specifications and standards, which ultimately will create more consistent and competitive bidding for contractors and more cost-effective projects for tax-payers.

Ontario will launch consultations in the Fall of 2025 on a legislative framework to harmonize municipal road building standards, with the objective of eliminating avoidable delays and costs on projects. A harmonized framework would unlock significant efficiencies in design, technical review, and procurement—ultimately allowing municipalities to build more for less.

Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA), Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA), Ontario General Contractors Association (OGCA) and Progressive Contractors Association of Ontario (PCA) have long advocated for modernizing and standardizing Ontario's fragmented construction specifications. By streamlining standards, reducing red tape, and fostering innovation in materials and methods, the Act will accelerate the delivery of essential infrastructure, reduce costs for taxpayers, and improve outcomes for communities across Ontario.

The industry commends this step towards greater Transit-oriented communities will benefit from streamlined planning processes, enabling more housing and job opportunities near major transit lines. The Act will also align building construction standards across Ontario municipalities, helping speed up project approvals and create consistency for developers.

The industry commends this step towards greater efficiency and consistency in construction and design practices. We remain committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders and the construction sector as the legislation is a pivotal opportunity to build smarter, faster, and together.

About ORBA:

The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) is the voice of the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Our members build provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province. The road building sector directly and indirectly supports 56,000 workers, and over $5.5Bn in annual GDP impact. To learn more about ORBA, visit www.orba.org

About (OSWCA):

The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) is a not-for-profit organization representing sewer and watermain construction contractors throughout the province of Ontario. It serves as a collective voice for its members in advocating for the interests of the sewer and watermain construction industry. www.oswca.org

About (OGCA):

The Ontario General Contractors Association (OGCA) is a 200-member organization drawing membership from across Ontario. OGCA members account for over $14 billion of construction annually in Ontario, focusing on supplying the infrastructure needed to support our growing communities. OGCA members include small, medium and large General Contracting firms representing both union and open-shop contractors. www.ogca.ca

About (PCA):

PCA is a national association of leading construction companies that build major infrastructure and capital projects. Its members employ more than 40,000 unionized construction workers who are represented primarily by CLAC. PCA advocates for a fair, open and competitive construction market.

