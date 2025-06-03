Ontario's Infrastructure Builders Unite at Queen's Park to Call for Investment, Red Tape Reduction, and Aggregate Approvals

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - for the first time in both association's long history, the Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) and the Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) are joining forces at Queen's Park with a clear and pressing message: Ontario's infrastructure goals are at risk without immediate support for the foundational industries that build and supply it.

OSSGA Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Road Builders Association)

With Ontario advancing a $200 billion infrastructure strategy—including $30 billion for highways and $61 billion for transit—leaders from both associations are meeting today with MPPs and senior government officials to stress the urgent need for sustained, predictable investment, expedited permitting processes, and harmonized construction standards to keep projects on track and the economy moving.

"Ontario's roads, bridges, and transit systems all begin with aggregate and end with asphalt," said Malcolm Croskery, Chair of ORBA and President of Pioneer Construction. "Today's joint advocacy is about breaking down the silos that exist between planning, permitting, and procurement. We're sending a clear message: our sectors are aligned and ready to deliver for Ontario—now we need government to keep pace."

ORBA and OSSGA are calling on the government to fully implement the Ontario Provincial Standards System (OPSS) across all municipalities, fast-track aggregate approvals and maintain a consistent pipeline of shovel-ready projects to avoid seasonal delays and layoffs.

"Our members are the foundation of Ontario's growth, but we're facing real challenges—demand is down, permitting is slow, and uncertainty is high," said John MacKay, Chair of OSSGA and Vice President at Green Infrastructure Partners. "We're proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with ORBA today. The future of Ontario's infrastructure depends on the collaboration between material suppliers and builders—and the government policies that enable us."

Today's lobby day marks a new era of partnership between ORBA and OSSGA, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing Ontario's infrastructure agenda through coordinated solutions and on-the-ground insight.

