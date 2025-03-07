OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is facing a tragic public health crisis that has left no community untouched. The toxic drug and overdose crisis is being driven by a dangerous, illegal drug supply. The devastating impacts are seen and felt among our families. Every loss of life to this crisis has a tragic impact on friends, families, and communities.

The national data released today shows a 12% decrease in overdose deaths. Deaths from January to September 2024 were lower than the same period in 2023. This is the third quarterly release in a row that shows a decreasing trend.

There are several factors that could be contributing to this reduction, including expanded naloxone distribution. Naloxone kits have successfully reversed thousands of overdoses across Canada. It is important that Canadians can access naloxone and know when and how to use it. This reduction can in part be attributed to a wide-range of investments to directly address this public health crisis.

Prevention, education, and awareness efforts are an important part of our approach to addressing it. The Know More Opioids campaign is educating and engaging young people on the risks of opioid use, how to use naloxone, and the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

To assist municipalities and Indigenous communities in rapidly responding to their urgent needs, we are providing $150 million through the Emergency Treatment Fund. The fund will provide for a wide range of urgent interventions to bolster local capacity to support the most affected communities.

All orders of government must work together to ensure health and social supports are available – so people get the help they need. We must continue to invest in comprehensive action including prevention, harm reduction, enforcement, and treatment and recovery. Addiction may look different for everyone. People who are struggling must have access to a range of health care supports and services.

To address this crisis, we need to tackle the problem from all angles. All order of government and communities need to work together on multi-faceted solutions that connect people to care and protect our communities. While the decreases we are seeing are encouraging, we will continue to monitor the trends closely and adapt our response to this crisis to protect the health and safety of our communities.

