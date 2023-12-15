OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - We are in the middle of one of the most serious and unprecedented public heath crises in our country's history. No community has been left untouched by the toxic drug and overdose crisis with many Canadians losing family members, friends and loved ones.

Today's national data release on opioid-and stimulant-related harms illustrates this tragic reality as the number of opioid-related deaths in Canada remains high. In the first half of this year, 3,970 people have died and we have now lost 40,642 people to apparent opioid toxicity deaths since 2016. There is no question that this crisis is taking a tremendous toll ─ on individuals, their families, and their communities. Every single life lost matters, we must use every single tool at our disposal to end this crisis and save lives.

Earlier this fall, the Government of Canada launched the renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS). This is a comprehensive and compassionate approach centered on promoting both public health and public safety. It's our holistic, made in Canada model, that provides a framework for federal departments and agencies to collectively address substance use related harms and the overdose crisis. It helps people access the treatment, harm reduction or recovery services and supports they need, when and where they need them.

Every person who uses substances is on their own path and has their own unique needs. We need to see them. We need to be there for them. And we need to have all the tools available to help them towards recovery.

That's why, guided by data, we are continuing to invest in organizations and initiatives that respond to substance use issues and provide support to Canadians. These organizations have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of the people they serve, and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. I am so thankful for all the work being done by communities, leaders and organizations across the country.

We are tracking our public health interventions and we can see where they are working. Between October 2017 and July 2023, over 50,000 overdoses have been responded to in supervised consumption sites across Canada. Additionally, more than 260,000 referrals were made to connect people with health and social services, including primary medical care, counselling, and housing and employment supports. By sharing this data in the recently launched supervised consumption sites dashboard, we also help to raise awareness of the benefits of these sites

We all have a role in addressing this public health crisis. We know that working alongside our partners - communities, provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, professional and regulatory bodies, people with lived and living experience, and health care providers ─ is an integral piece. Canadians across the country can help by showing compassion to those who need our support, getting the facts about substance use and addiction, and learning how to administer Naloxone. We have the power to make a difference, one life, one story, one person at a time.

We'll keep working every single day to save lives, so that no more families, friends, or communities will lose loved ones.

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, P.C., M.P

