OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Each life lost to suicide has far-reaching impacts. The ripple effect that losing someone to suicide has on families, friends and communities can be devastating. Our government is making sure that everyone in Canada has access to suicide prevention resources and supports – whenever and wherever they need them.

I am pleased to share the 2024 Suicide Prevention Progress Report; so that we can reflect on the work we have done together and look ahead to the work that remains. This biannual report shares progress on suicide prevention efforts since the release of the National Suicide Prevention Action Plan on May 31, 2024.

The Action Plan leverages current evidence and builds on the Federal Framework for Suicide Prevention and the momentum and collaboration stemming from the successful launch of the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline in November 2023. Since launching, 9-8-8 responders have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts. Recently, as we marked the first year of the 9-8-8 helpline, I had the opportunity to hear firsthand from the responders who provide support and compassion without judgement to people in their time of need. I cannot thank this community enough for the lifesaving work they do each and every day.

Addressing suicide requires collaboration and coordination across all sectors, orders of government, and within communities. Over the last year, I have heard about what is working and how to expand the reach and impact of effective interventions, what is needed to strengthen suicide prevention, and the importance of including the voices and experiences of people and communities in all aspects of our work.

Together, it is possible to strengthen our suicide prevention efforts, so that fewer lives are lost to suicide and people and communities get the support they need.

If you are thinking about suicide or worried that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8 for support 24/7/365. You are not alone; help is just a call or text away.

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, P.C., M.P.

