OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today issued the following statement on the retirement of the Honourable Michael Moldaver, judge of the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude, on behalf of all Canadians, to Justice Michael Moldaver for his service on the Supreme Court of Canada. His contributions to the criminal law are enormous, and his wisdom and collegiality have brightened the Court for almost eleven years. His active role in the legal community, both on the bench and as a member of the bar, have had a lasting influence on his peers.

"The impact he has had on Canada's legal system is too-far reaching to capture here, but I want to acknowledge his deep commitment to justice and fairness and to a justice system that the public can understand and trust.

"Put briefly, his contributions to the Supreme Court, to our jurisprudence and to our justice system have been monumental. It is with deep gratitude that I thank Justice Moldaver for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Justice Moldaver was called to the Ontario bar in 1973 and practised criminal and civil litigation until his appointment to the bench in 1990. He was appointed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario in 1995 and to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2011.

was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1985. While in practice, Justice Moldaver served as Director of the Criminal Lawyers' Association, Director of the Advocates' Society, and Co-Chair of the University of Toronto Academic Tribunal, Discipline Subsection.

served as Director of the Criminal Lawyers' Association, Director of the Advocates' Society, and Co-Chair of the Academic Tribunal, Discipline Subsection. He has acted as a speaker and an instructor in numerous continuing education programs for both the judiciary and the legal profession, participating in educational programs sponsored by the National Judicial Institute and the Canadian Institute for the Administration of Justice, teaching criminal law to newly appointed judges from across Canada , and instructing in the Ontario Crown Attorneys' Association, Criminal Lawyers' Association and Ontario Bar Association continuing education programs.

