OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Universal, accessible, and publicly funded health care is a point of pride for Canadians. Our government will always protect Canadians' ability to access medically necessary services at no cost - no matter how or where care is delivered.

Today's decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to not grant the plaintiffs leave to appeal the decision of the British Columbia (BC) Court of Appeal in Cambie Surgeries Corporation et al. v. British Columbia (Attorney General) brings finality to this matter. The British Columbia Court of Appeal decision in this case stands, which reaffirmed the fundamental principles of our universal, public health care system.

I am pleased by this outcome and I would like to thank Minister Adrian Dix for the hard work led by the Ministry of Health of British Columbia, and all involved for their efforts and dedication to this case.

As we continue our collaboration with provinces and territories to strengthen public health care across the country, we will do so without supporting a two-tier health system that benefits few and leaves many worse off. Instead, we will continue with our investments to expand access to family health services, support our health workers and reduce surgical backlogs, improve access to mental health care and modernize health care with data that saves lives.

Our government will always defend the values and principles that uphold the Canada Health Act and ensure that everyone, no matter where they live, can get the care they deserve based on their need and not their ability to pay.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.

