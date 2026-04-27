OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Vaccine–preventable diseases such as measles continue to cause outbreaks globally, and gaps in routine immunization can allow these infections to re–emerge in Canada.

National Immunization Awareness Week (NIAW) is celebrated each year in Canada to acknowledge and celebrate the benefits that vaccines play in protecting our health and strengthening our communities.

This year, NIAW aligns with the Pan-American Health Organization's (PAHO) Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA) and the World Health Organization's World Immunization Week, creating a powerful moment to highlight the value and importance of staying up-to-date on vaccinations.

Canada is honoured to host the 2026 Vaccination Week in the Americas, for the first time, as we are firmly committed to advancing vaccination as a cornerstone of public health, both domestically and internationally.

Today, I joined representatives from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada in Ottawa to officially launch VWA with Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO. Ambassadors from countries across the Americas, provincial and territorial representatives, Indigenous partners, and leaders from Canada's vaccination and public health communities also joined us in-person and virtually. The theme for the week -- "Your decision makes a difference. Immunization for all." -- is a powerful reminder of the important role that each person plays in protecting themselves and others in their community from infectious diseases.

As Canada works to prevent transmission and regain measles elimination status, we are working closely with PAHO, and provincial, territorial and community partners, guided by the 2025-2030 Interim National Immunization Strategy, to improve vaccination coverage, surveillance, and public understanding of measles and how vaccines work.

I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations and to help others do the same. It is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and keep our communities safe from preventable diseases.

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]