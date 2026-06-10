New National Advisory Committee to support preventive health care in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is reinforcing its leadership in preventive health care by advancing national guidelines grounded in the highest standards of scientific rigour, transparency, and equity.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the launch of the National Advisory Committee on Preventive Health Services (NACPHS). Replacing the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care that was established in 2009, the NACPHS will guide the development of preventive health services guidelines – such as cancer screening and other disease prevention measures – that are evidence-based, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of people across Canada.

Dr. David Keegan will chair the NACPHS. Dr. Keegan's leadership and expertise will be essential to guiding the Committee's workplan and deliverables.

The NACPHS brings together members with diverse expertise, including primary care providers, medical specialists, methodologists, and experts in Black and Indigenous health, health disparities and equity.

To help ensure guideline development process reflects inclusive, balanced and meaningful perspectives, the NACPHS will strengthen the integration of subject matter expertise alongside patient and public input, while deepening collaboration with provincial and territorial partners.

Quotes

"The National Advisory Committee on Preventive Health Services reinforces Canada's leadership in evidence-based preventive care. By bringing together expertise across the health system, the Committee will strengthen disease prevention and help ensure timely, effective and responsive care for all Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"I am beyond thrilled to work with this diverse group of preventive care advocates, professionals and bureaucrats. We will work hard together and in collaboration with other groups to develop health care guidance that maximizes everyone's health potential. No one will be left behind. Allons-y! (Let's get going!)"

Dr. David Keegan

Chair, National Advisory Committee on Preventive Health Services

"We welcome the launch of the National Advisory Committee on Preventive Health Services. Strengthening transparency, equity, and collaboration in preventive health guidance will better inform jurisdictional decision-making. CPAC looks forward to continued partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada, provinces and territories, and screening partners to support evidence-informed cancer screening."



Dr. Craig Earle

Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

"Trusted health guidance helps people and healthcare providers make informed decisions that can lead to earlier detection of diseases like cancer, or prevent them altogether. We're very encouraged to see a committee with the renewed foundation needed to chart a clear path forward, delivering guidance that reflects the latest evidence while keeping people at the heart of every decision."

Andrea Seale

Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society

"Family physicians rely on the high-quality, clinical practice guidelines developed through the Public Health Agency of Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Preventive Health Services. These guidelines combine rigorous scientific evidence with consideration for patient values and the realities of comprehensive family practice, making them an essential resource for physicians across Canada and a model recognized internationally."

Dr. Michael Allan

Chief Executive Officer, College of Family Physicians of Canada

Quick Facts

Approximately four in five Canadian adults have at least one modifiable risk factor for chronic disease (tobacco smoking, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating and harmful use of alcohol).

NACPHS members are from different backgrounds and include family physicians, medical specialists and other public health professionals representing a diversity of primary care fields.

More information on the NACPHS's future activities, including topic selection for guideline development, will be shared once available.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]