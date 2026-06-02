OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - June is Men's Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting prevention, and improving the health and well-being of men and boys.

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, is kicking off the month by marking the completion of Canada's national engagement process that will help inform Canada's first Men and Boys' Health Strategy, to be released in fall 2026.

Over the past several months, the Government of Canada engaged with people across the country to better understand the factors that shape the health and well-being of men and boys, including mental health, physical health, social connection, employment, education, and other social determinants of health. Input was gathered through an online questionnaire, roundtable discussions led by Minister Michel, written submissions from organizations and experts, stakeholder-led regional roundtables, parliamentarian-led discussions with constituents, and dialogue with federal, provincial, territorial and international partners.

Participants shared perspectives on the challenges facing men and boys at different stages of life and barriers to accessing support, as well as proposed solutions and opportunities to strengthen prevention, early intervention, and community-based services. Their contributions highlighted the importance of fostering supportive environments where men and boys can thrive and seek help without stigma. Together, these perspectives offered valuable insights and emphasized the need for stronger supports at all stages of life.

Health Canada will analyze the findings from the national conversation to inform a federal strategy, which will identify opportunities for collaboration and action to create supportive and safe environments, reduce stigma, encourage help-seeking behaviours, and improve the health and well-being of men and boys. It will also recognize the vital role that men and boys play in building strong families, vibrant communities and a resilient, productive economy.

Quotes

"Thank you to everyone who took part in this important national conversation. Canadians shared honest and thoughtful perspectives, lived experiences and practical ideas that will shape Canada's first Men and Boys' Health Strategy. Their contributions have reinforced the importance of creating supportive environments where men and boys can thrive, seek help when they need it, and achieve their full potential. By working together, we can improve health outcomes, strengthen families and communities, build a healthier and stronger Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Movember is proud to have served as the Government of Canada's independent partner in the development of Canada's first Men and Boys' Health Strategy. Through conversations held across the country, from Sherbrooke to Vancouver, Toronto to Churchill, we heard a consistent message from health experts, community leaders, and people with lived and living experience: improving men's mental and physical health is not only a health priority, but a social and economic imperative. We are encouraged by the momentum generated through these engagement activities and by the growing recognition that better outcomes for men and boys benefit families, communities, workplaces, and the country as a whole. Movember remains committed to working alongside the Government of Canada to help turn this momentum into meaningful, measurable, and lasting change."

Catherine Corriveau

Director of Policy & Advocacy, Movember

"The completion of this consultation process marks an important milestone in recognizing the unique health challenges facing men and boys across Canada. We commend the Minister and her team for engaging Canadians, health experts, community organizations, and people with lived experience in shaping what we hope will become a meaningful and lasting strategy. The Canadian Men's Health Foundation looks forward to continuing to work with the Government of Canada and partners across the country to ensure the final strategy leads to measurable improvements in the physical and mental health of men and boys, resulting in stronger families and healthier communities. We believe in a world where no one should feel alone."

Kenton Boston

President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Men's Health Foundation

Quick facts

The national conversation was launched on February 23, 2026, and kickstarted a 3-month process to gather insights from Canadians.

As part of the engagement process, over 5,000 individuals have completed the online survey, and hundreds of others have provided input through roundtables or written submissions. Together, these perspectives will help shape the federal strategy.

The Government of Canada is working with Movember Canada, as an independent convening partner, to engage relevant sector experts, leaders, academics, and stakeholders in informing the development of the federal Men and Boys' Health Strategy.

Improved men's health in Canada could save $12.4 billion annually, with billions more in increased productivity, according to Movember Canada's 2025 study on the Real Face of Men's Health.

Canada will become one of the first countries to publish a Men's Health Strategy, with Australia, the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Malaysia and Brazil.

Associated links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries, 1-844-280-5020