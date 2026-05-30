OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has introduced temporary border measures under the Quarantine Act to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of Ebola disease in Canada. These measures are in effect from May 30 at 23:59 p.m. EDT until August 29, 2026. The temporary border measures are out of an abundance of caution, as the health risk to people in Canada from Ebola disease is considered low.

As announced on May 26, 2026, travellers, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals, entering Canada who have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days will be assessed upon arrival and required to follow specific public health measures.

Travellers who are eligible to enter Canada must also have a suitable quarantine plan in place before arrival, including access to a location where they can safely stay for 21 days, avoid close contact with others, and obtain essential services such as food, medication and public health support. Those without symptoms will be required to proceed directly to their quarantine location and remain there for 21 days. Individuals without a suitable plan will be provided with an appropriate quarantine location, such as a hotel, where they will be regularly monitored.

During quarantine, individuals must stay at their designated location, monitor for symptoms daily and report their health status to public health authorities. PHAC Quarantine Officers will provide clear information to all travellers who must quarantine, including what to do if they develop symptoms.

Travellers who exhibit symptoms of Ebola disease will receive an immediate medical assessment and be placed in isolation at a medical facility or other appropriate location that the quarantine officer determines to be suitable. They will remain in isolation for 21 days from their date of entry to Canada or from the onset of symptoms, whichever is later and until they no longer present a public health risk. Until then, the traveller must follow all instructions provided by the quarantine officer.

Additional details are now available at canada.ca/ebola-disease .

The Government of Canada continues to take a precautionary approach to protect the health and safety of Canadians. These temporary measures support early detection and help limit the potential spread of Ebola disease in Canada.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]