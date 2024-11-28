OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is a world-class nuclear nation, and nuclear energy plays a pivotal role in the Canadian and global energy mix. The sector employs over 76,000 people in Canada, contributes 15 percent of our national electricity supply, and adds $17 billion to the economy every year. We have exported Canadian nuclear technology around the world, helping countries achieve energy security and avoiding over 30 million tonnes of pollution annually. In 2023, Canada was one of over 20 countries that signed a declaration at COP28 with the goal of tripling nuclear energy. Our continued leadership in nuclear energy is one of the key reasons Canada has been an energy superpower for decades, and will continue to be for generations to come.

The generation of non-emitting electricity is critically important to the fight against climate change and to building a competitive, prosperous economy. As we grow our electricity grids, protecting both the health and safety of Canadians and the environment is the government's top priority. This includes having a thoughtful, responsible approach to the management of spent materials created in the production of nuclear energy.

In 2002, the Government of Canada passed the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act, which led to the establishment of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO). The NWMO is an independent, not-for-profit organization tasked with developing and implementing Canada's plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

Today, marking an important step in ensuring the ongoing safe and secure management of these nuclear by-products in Canada, the NWMO announced the selection of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation-Ignace area as the site for Canada's deep geological repository (DGR) for high-level nuclear by-products. This follows over a decade of engagement between the NWMO and potential host communities and votes by Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) and the Township of Ignace, Ontario in favour of pursuing next steps to host the DGR.

This site selection represents progress in the NWMO's implementation of the Adaptive Phased Management (APM) approach, which was chosen in 2007as the country's plan for safe, long-term management. The APM approach includes implementing a DGR, located in an area with suitable geology and a willing and informed host community. This approach follows international best practices and is supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency as the safest and most sustainable method. Several other leading nuclear nations are taking the same approach, including Finland, Sweden, France and Switzerland.

Since 2010, the NMWO has been working to determine suitable areas and potential willing host communities. This process has involved careful scientific study, extensive engagement, and technical assessments to ensure an informed and transparent decision rooted in safety and consent.

Now that a site has been selected, the DGR project will undergo a comprehensive and world-class regulatory review process, which will include licensing under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and an integrated impact assessment under the Impact Assessment Act. These regulatory processes will provide further opportunities for public engagement and consultation and ensure the project proceeds in a manner that protects people and the environment.

I express my deep gratitude to the communities of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace, as well as the many other communities that were involved in the site selection process. This important decision was made possible because of the communities' thoughtful leadership and active engagement over a decade of learning and considering opportunities for the future of the place they call home. I also commend the NWMO for its long, hard work and for the progress it has made in advancing a safe, responsible and informed plan.

Canadian nuclear energy will continue to power communities at home and allies around the world – providing Canadians jobs and opportunities across the domestic supply chain for generations. It will enable the development of a fully non-emitting grid in provinces across Canada, in accordance with the highest environmental protections and while supporting our economy and energy security. Today is an important milestone in ensuring this is indeed the case.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

