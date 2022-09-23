GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - "Today, youth in Canada and around the world are taking part in a climate strike and are demanding that Canada and the world take stronger climate action; I stand with them shoulder-to-shoulder. For their future, we must work together to reduce greenhouse gases, protect and conserve natural areas, and adapt to the hazards of our new climate reality.

"This is a time for me to listen to your stories, concerns, and fears, and to go faster and further on finding solutions and taking action, for the planet and future generations.

"Climate change is a major concern for youth. As a long-time environmental activist myself, I have been in your shoes, and I understand and share your frustration at the pace of change. But the only answer is to continue urgently pushing forward to tackle this crisis, and that is exactly the mandate I have from the Prime Minister.

"This fall, I will be joining Canadian youth, Indigenous Peoples, businesses, scientists, and all levels of government at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) to establish an ambitious framework to fight climate change that aligns with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement. In December, Canada will be the host country of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The international community will come together to focus on protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss around the world. These major international events offer us a place to leverage greater action. I invite you to join us in these discussions.

"We also recently established Canada's first Environment and Climate Change Youth Council, which provides a forum for youth to influence government decision-making. I will be seeking their views to ensure that Canada maintains its urgency and focus in taking appropriate actions to implement and achieve its goals.

"I admire your passion, and I appreciate you pushing us to go faster and further. By working together, it is possible to achieve a healthier, safer and more sustainable environment."

