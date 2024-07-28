OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on World Hepatitis Day, I would like to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination, testing and treatment to end viral hepatitis as a public health concern in Canada. Viral hepatitis is an infection of the liver. Globally, 354 million people live with hepatitis, with more than 1.1 million lives lost each year to hepatitis.

In Canada, the three most common hepatitis-related viruses are A, B and C. Hepatitis A can be caused by consuming contaminated water or food, while hepatitis B and C are transmitted through contact with infected blood, sharing contaminated needles/syringes or other drug use equipment, or by having sex without a condom.

People with hepatitis can experience effects ranging from mild illness to serious liver damage. Many recover completely from an infection, while others become carriers and can spread the infection unknowingly.

Prevention, early diagnosis and treatment are key for better health outcomes. Vaccines prevent Hepatitis A and B in adults, adolescents and infants. While hepatitis C is curable with effective antiviral treatments, harm reduction practices remain important to preventing reinfection.

Although we have made great strides in reducing viral hepatitis rates, it continues to be present across the country and can have severe impacts on health. In 2021, it was estimated that 22 people in Canada were infected by hepatitis C every day, and 262,000 people were living with chronic hepatitis B. During the pandemic, there were disruptions in routine childhood vaccination programs, which may have impacted routine hepatitis B vaccination for school-aged children and teens. To protect your health, I encourage you and your family to take action by staying up to date on routine vaccinations, talking to a health care provider or visiting a travel health clinic preferably 6 weeks before travelling, and getting tested if you think you may be at risk.

Eliminating viral hepatitis requires a whole-of-community effort. In February 2024, the Government of Canada launched the Government of Canada's sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI) action plan 2024-2030 in consultation with community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, health care professionals, and people with lived experience. The Action Plan aims to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, including hepatitis, and helps to address stigma, dispel misconceptions, promote understanding, and create more inclusive and supporting environments for people living with STBBI.

To help close the gap among populations with lower vaccine uptake, the Government of Canada has also provided funding to community-driven initiatives since 2016 through the Immunization Partnership Fund. These projects are helping to reach vaccine-hesitant individuals so that they can make informed choices on vaccination.

Let's take action to end viral hepatitis together. Speak with a health care provider to make sure your vaccinations are up-to-date and learn about prevention, testing, and treatment for viral hepatitis.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

