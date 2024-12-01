OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, marks World AIDS Day and the beginning of Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week. This year's theme, "Take the rights path," highlights the importance of safeguarding human rights as a cornerstone of protecting health. It calls on us to uphold dignity, equality, and compassion in our collective efforts to end the HIV epidemic. These core principles can help to reduce stigma and barriers to testing, treatment and care and guide Canada's actions to address sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

In 2023, there were 2,434 people newly diagnosed with HIV in Canada, which is a 35% increase since 2022. Individuals aged 25 to 39 made up a significant portion of the new cases. This upward trend in new HIV diagnoses is the result of many factors, including increased testing following decreased testing rates experienced during the pandemic. Social determinants of health and risk factors, such as housing insecurity, rural or remote residence, lower income, substance use, experiences of violence and lack of access to health care, also influence infection rates. The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to work with partners on equitable access to testing, treatment and care for HIV.

Over the past several decades, the scientific knowledge base and toolbox of HIV innovations have expanded and it is important that we continue to raise awareness of the range of prevention, testing and treatment options that we now have available. Canada supports Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U), a movement dedicated to promoting the scientific evidence that shows HIV is not passed on through sex when a person living with HIV is receiving treatment and the amount of HIV in their blood remains very low. This knowledge also encourages more people to seek HIV testing, begin treatment and reach viral suppression, which can help prevent new cases of HIV and lead to improved mental, physical and sexual health.

Achieving zero new HIV infections will require considerable collaboration and sustained effort from many partners, but there is hope. To reduce the risk of HIV transmission, health professionals can encourage testing and can also advise their patients at higher risk of exposure on HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (HIV PrEP), a preventative medication that HIV-negative people can take to prevent them from getting HIV. Medications like HIV PrEP can empower people to take control of their sexual health. Accredited training on best practices for HIV care, including U=U, is available for health professionals.

There is still much work to be done, but I am inspired by the tremendous efforts that community programs have made in creating lasting change. It is through listening to the voices of people living with HIV and working closely with community, that we can take the rights path and achieve our common goals. By putting human rights first and working together, we can reach our goal of ending HIV as a public health concern by 2030.

Dr. Theresa Tam

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

