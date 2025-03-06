OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Measles Cases on the Rise: Protect Yourself and Your Family

In 2024, we saw a sharp increase in measles cases globally compared to 2023. In Canada this concerning trend has continued with more cases reported in the first two months of 2025 than in all of 2024 due to a noticeable increase in cases associated with outbreaks in New Brunswick, Ontario, Québec and Manitoba. As of March 6, 2025, Canada has recorded 227 measles cases this year, many requiring hospitalization. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children who have been exposed in their communities, such as in social events, daycares, schools and healthcare settings. Measles is very contagious and can cause serious illness, with complications including pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation, and, in severe cases, death.

Cases can also occur when unvaccinated individuals travel to or from areas where measles is circulating. In recent months, there have been measles cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia that occurred because travellers were exposed to measles in another country. As we move through spring break travel season, I am concerned that the global rise in measles cases, combined with declining vaccination rates among school-aged children in Canada, could lead to more illness and more community transmission. I strongly urge all Canadians to ensure they are vaccinated against measles—check to see if you are up-to-date before travelling. If needed, the vaccine should be administered at least two weeks before departure, but even last-minute vaccinations offer protection.

High vaccination rates are particularly important for measles, given how contagious it is. For people who are not immune to measles from vaccination or previous infection, over 90% of those exposed to the virus will become infected. Those at higher risk include children under five, adults over 20, pregnant individuals, and immunocompromised individuals.

Travel Precautions and Vaccination Recommendations

A travel health notice for measles is currently in place for all countries. Consult it for recommendations on how to protect yourself and your family from measles when travelling abroad.

Before travelling, ensure the following:

Infants (6 to 12 months old) travelling to high-risk areas receive an early measles vaccine dose—consult a healthcare provider for guidance.

travelling to high-risk areas receive an early measles vaccine dose—consult a healthcare provider for guidance. Children and adolescents receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine.

receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine. Adults born in 1970 or later receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine

receive both doses of a measles-containing vaccine Those born before 1970 receive one dose if not immune, particularly if travelling to an area with active transmission.

Recognizing and Responding to Measles Symptoms

If you are travelling this spring, remain vigilant for measles symptoms. Measles typically starts with fever; red, watery eyes; runny nose; and, cough; followed by a red rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body.

If you suspect you have measles while travelling in or returning to Canada:

Wear a well-fitting medical mask and minimize contact with others.

Inform a flight attendant, cruise staff, or border services officer upon arrival.

If symptoms develop:

Call a healthcare provider immediately before going anywhere (such as a doctor's office, emergency room, pharmacy, etc.) so that they can provide advice while minimizing the risk of exposure for other people.

Stay Protected: Get Vaccinated

With measles cases rising worldwide and in Canada, keeping up with routine vaccinations is more critical than ever. Measles vaccination is highly effective in limiting transmission and preventing severe outcomes. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, check with your healthcare provider or local public health unit.

By staying vigilant and working together to increase measles vaccine coverage, we can prevent outbreaks and keep our communities safe against this preventable disease. The measles vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]