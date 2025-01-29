OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is currently experiencing an increase in measles activity, with recent cases reported in Quebec and Ontario that are associated with ongoing outbreaks. While international travel was the initial source of these outbreaks, all the people with recent measles infections were exposed to the virus in Canada. The majority of measles cases reported in Canada occur among unvaccinated people, many of whom are children, including infants under one who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

It is crucial for all people in Canada to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles. Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can lead to serious health complications. Severe complications, while rare, include respiratory failure, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and death.

Measles can spread very quickly—90% of people who are not vaccinated or haven't had measles before can become infected if they are near someone with the disease. I'm concerned that vaccination rates for measles among children are not high enough in some areas of Canada to prevent the spread of measles. For instance, a recent study in the Canadian Journal of Public Health found that there was a decline in measles vaccination coverage in children in 2023 compared to 2019.

Measles Prevention: What You Need to Know

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. Measles vaccines are tested and effective at protecting you and others from serious illness. Parents and caregivers should make sure that children are up to date with their measles vaccines according to their local routine vaccination schedules. If an adult or a child in their care has missed any doses of the vaccine or are unsure if vaccines are up to date, it is very important to contact their healthcare provider or local public health department. There are enough measles-containing vaccines in Canada for those who need them.

Having two doses of a measles-containing vaccine greatly reduces your risk of catching the disease. These two doses are nearly 100% effective and are recommended for children, teens and some adults across Canada. This high level of effectiveness demonstrates the importance of measles vaccination. Globally, measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine that we have in our routine vaccination programs today. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 60 million children's lives have been saved by the measles vaccine since 2000.

There have been increasing numbers of measles cases and outbreaks globally. If you are travelling to another country this winter or spring, check with a healthcare provider or public health department at least six weeks before your trip to see if additional vaccine doses are needed.

If you've been exposed or have symptoms of measles

If you may have been exposed to measles and are not fully vaccinated, immediately contact your healthcare provider or local public health department for advice. They may recommend the measles vaccine or a medication that contains protective antibodies. These should be given as soon as possible after exposure.

Symptoms of measles include:

fever

cough

runny nose

red, watery eyes

rash, which looks like red spots and blotchy patches that start on the face and then spread down the body, arms and legs.

If you develop symptoms of measles, isolate at home and call a healthcare provider immediately. They will provide you with further advice on testing and isolation to limit spread of the disease.

When possible, do not go to a healthcare facility or a doctor's office without calling ahead first to let them know you might have measles. That way, appropriate precautions can be taken to prevent the spread to others as soon as you arrive.

Vaccination is our best defence against measles. Together, let's take action to stop the spread of measles in Canada by keeping up to date with routine vaccinations. For more information visit Canada.ca

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]